Here are the top stories this evening:

TCS Q1 net profit jumps 5% YoY to Rs 9,478 crore

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on July 8 said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2022 increased 5.21 percent to Rs 9,478 crore, compared to Rs 9,008 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the profit declined by 4.51 percent.

Read here to know more

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

TCS attrition rises to 19.7% in Q1FY23

IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services saw attrition for the Q1FY23 come in at 19.7 percent on a last twelve-month basis, which is the highest in the last six quarters. It is up from 17.4 percent in Q4FY22. TCS added 14,136 employees in the first quarter of FY23, taking its headcount to over 6 lakh.

Read here to know more

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies hours after being shot at election rally

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was the country's longest-serving head of state, died on July 8, hours after being shot at an election rally, hospital officials said. The gun bullets had "penetrated his heart", officials of the Nara Medical University hospital, where he was rushed to following the attack, were reported as saying by NHK World in a press briefing following Abe's demise.

Read here to know more

Corbevax, Covaxin get NTAGI approval for use in children between 5 and 12

The Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended the use of Biological E manufactured Corbevax and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged 5-12 years, according to official sources. This decision was taken in the 42nd STSC-NTAGI meet held on June 16, according to the minutes accessed by Moneycontrol.

Read here to know more

Mahindra & Mahindra joins EV investment drive with a Rs 1,925-crore kitty

The electric vehicle market, which recorded a spate of investments over the last few months, saw Mahindra and Mahindra announce the incorporation of an electric vehicle subsidiary ‘EVCo’ in collaboration with British International Invest Plc (BII).

Read here to know more

Centre directs edible oil associations to reduce prices by Rs 15/litre

The Centre in a July 6 meeting directed leading edible oil associations to cut prices of edible oils by Rs 15 per litre with immediate effect, following the recent easing of imported edible oil prices.

Read here to know more

Rohini Bhatia resigns from IndiGo board

Interglobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo Airline, informed on July 8 that Rohini Bhatia has resigned from the Board of Directors of the company, with effect from July 11, 2022.

Read here to know more