Taking Stock | Nifty ends above 16,100, Sensex surges 427 pts; metals rally

The Indian equity market ended higher for the second consecutive session on July 7 with the Nifty closing above 16,100 led by positive global markets and tumbling crude oil prices. At close, the Sensex was up 427.49 points or 0.80% at 54,178.46, and the Nifty was up 143.10 points or 0.89% at 16,132.90. On the BSE, the Metal index added 4.5 percent, the Realty rose 2.5 percent while the Capital Good index gained 2 percent. Broader indices outperformed the main indices with BSE midcap and smallcap indices gaining over 1 percent each.

Vivo remitted almost 50% of turnover to China to avoid getting taxed in India

The ED on July 7 said the Indian arm of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo "remitted" almost 50 percent of its turnover, which is Rs 62,476 crore, mainly to China in order to avoid paying taxes here. The federal probe agency also said it has seized funds worth Rs 465 crore kept in 119 bank accounts by various entities, Rs 73 lakh cash and 2 kg gold bars after its pan-India raids that were launched early this week on July 5 against Vivo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd. and its 23 associated companies.

Boris Johnson quits as UK Prime Minister

Scandal-ridden Boris Johnson announced on Thursday he would quit as British prime minister after he was abandoned by ministers and most of his Conservative lawmakers.

Akasa Air gets air operator certificate from DGCA, to start operations late July

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on July 7 received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the company is slated to commence its commercial operations in late July. "This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations," the airline tweeted.

TCS Q1 Earnings Preview | Consolidated profit may rise 10%

The first earnings season for the financial year 2023 will kick start tomorrow and as has become customary over the past few quarters, India’s largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will open the innings this time too. The expectation is that TCS will report a consolidated revenue growth of 15-16 percent on-year and 4-5 percent on-quarter for the first quarter ended June 2022. The company is expected to log in consolidated revenues of Rs 55,600 crore for the quarter.

SoftBank’s Rajeev Misra to step back to launch new fund

Rajeev Misra is stepping back from his main roles at SoftBank Group Corp., marking the exit of one of the key architects of the Japanese conglomerate’s sometimes chaotic evolution into the world’s largest technology investor. A key lieutenant of SoftBank’s founder Masayoshi Son, Misra will retain a senior position with the group’s first $100 billion Vision Fund, but relinquish other roles, people familiar with the matter said.

Tata Projects Bribery Case | CBI arrests Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation, 5 others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 7 arrested six people, including BS Jha, the Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), in a bribery case involving Tata Projects.

Interview: Citi deal on track, will grow cards portfolio aggressively in FY23, says Axis Bank executive Moghe

The $1.6-billion deal made by Axis Bank to acquire the consumer business portfolio of Citibank India on March 30 is on track and awaiting regulatory approvals, Axis Bank president and head of cards and payments Sanjeev Moghe told Moneycontrol in an interaction Thursday, July 7.

