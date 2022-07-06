Here are the top stories this evening:

Amid falling rupee, RBI announces steps to boost foreign inflows

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 6 announced a series of measures to diversify sources of forex funding to mitigate volatility and dampen global spill overs.

“The global outlook is clouded by recession risks. Consequently, high risk aversion has gripped financial markets, producing surges of volatility, sell-offs of risk assets and large spillovers, including flights to safety and safe haven demand for the US dollar,” the RBI said in a release.

Read more

Govt asks companies to cut edible oil prices by up to Rs 10 per litre

Amid a fall in global prices, the government on Wednesday directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week, and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country.

Read more

Health Ministry reduces gap between second vaccine dose and booster dose

The Union health ministry has reduced the gap for COVID 19 booster dose from existing nine months to six months for all adults in India. The decision has been taken based on a recommendation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization. Till now, only those who had completed nine months since their second dose of COVID19 vaccination were allowed to receive their precaution dose.

Read more

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns as union minister for minority affairs

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has resigned as the union minister for minority affairs, news agency ANI reported on July 6. Naqvi's resignation comes a day before his term as a member of the Rajya Sabha ends. The ruling BJP had decided not to re-nominate him as a candidate, in the recently held polls for the Upper House of Parliament.

Read more

Chinese automakers face stumbling blocks in Indian market

Chinese smartphone makers are all the rage in India, but when it comes to the automobile market, not a single Chinese company has yet made its presence felt. That’s not because they didn’t try.

That is because Chinese Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects in the auto sector worth $5 billion are yet to be approved by the central government following India’s military standoff with China since 2020, according to TechSci Research, a market research and consulting company.

Read more

Recent incidents isolated, says SpiceJet amid DGCA show cause notice

Budget airline SpiceJet on July 6 said that the most recent incidents of emergency landings of its aircraft are isolated in nature and that its initial investigation shows that there isn't a specific maintenance issue within its fleet, the airline told CNBC TV-18.

Read more

Reliance Retail to bring Gap to India, signs long-term franchise pact with American brand

Reliance Retail Ltd has signed a long-term franchise agreement with American fashion brand Gap Inc to bring its products to India, a statement issued on July 6 read. The pact makes Reliance Retail the "official retailer for Gap across all channels in India", it said, adding that the company would be using a mix of exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions, and digital commerce platforms to bring Gap's latest offerings to Indian consumers.