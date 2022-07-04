Here are the most interesting articles (Representative image)

Here are the top stories this evening:

Tata Motors sees strong demand for JLR, CV and passenger vehicles: N Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors is seeing strong demand for its vehicles across businesses - Jaguar Land Rover, commercial vehicles (CVs) and passenger vehicles (PVs) despite ongoing geopolitical, supply and inflation concerns, Chairman N Chandrasekharan said in his speech to the shareholders at the automaker's 77th Annual General Meeting.

Maharashtra govt to reduce VAT on fuel: Eknath Shinde

The Maharashtra government will reduce VAT on fuel soon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the State Assembly on July 4. A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, Shinde said.

Highest 28% GST on luxury, sin goods to continue: Revenue secretary

The government intends to continue with the top GST slab of 28 percent for luxury and sin goods, but is open to discuss narrowing down the three slabs of 5, 12 and 18 percent into two, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on July 4.

Exclusive | Widening trade deficit again on PMO radar, steps being discussed: Sources

India’s runaway trade deficit has emerged as a major headache for policymakers and has again caught the attention of the Prime Minister’s Office, people with knowledge of the matter said. With the Indian rupee depreciating against the US dollar and commodity prices remaining high, the government expects the trade deficit to widen and is chalking up plans to control it, they added.

67 companies ready to launch IPOs but global factors play spoilsport

Sixteen IPOs have been launched this year against 24 in the year-ago period. The Russia-Ukraine war and high oil prices are some of the reasons for a weakened market sentiment. And now, according to a report, 67 companies have received approval from the capital market regulator SEBI. Most experts believe some concerns, including inflation, may start easing in the second half of 2022. Overall, that could help improve the market sentiment and some of the companies might decide to launch IPOs during this period. Read more here.

Indian IT to catch strong headwinds from cross-currency movements

The Indian IT sector will get strong cross-currency headwinds, which is likely to negatively impact revenue growth in dollar terms by 90-220bps. This is on account of their exposure to the pound, euro and Japanese yen. The pound fell to its lowest early this month to $1.2, and euro and yen have fallen to a two-decade low.

Investment proposals drop to Rs 3.57 lakh crore sequentially in June quarter, CMIE estimates

India recorded a sequential fall in proposals for adding new capacities in the industrial, infrastructural and services sectors during the April-June period, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.