Here are the top stories this evening:

Accenture forecasts Q4 revenue below expectations amid inflation worries

IT services company Accenture Plc on June 23 forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates amid high inflation worries and in anticipation of the impact of a stronger dollar on its overseas earnings.

Axis Front running case | Sacked fund manager & dealer sues Axis MF alleging wrongful termination

Viresh Joshi, a former fund manager and chief trader of Axis Mutual Fund, has filed a lawsuit accusing the asset management company of unfairly terminating his employment in connection with a suspected front-running case.

Taking Stock | Nifty back above 15,500, Sensex up 443 pts; auto stocks shine

The Indian benchmarks recouped most of the previous session losses and ended on a positive note in a highly volatile session on June 23 with the Nifty comfortably finishing above 15,500. After a flat start, the market gained the upside momentum as the day progressed. However, selling in the afternoon session erased the intraday losses, but buying in Auto, Information Technology, Pharma, and Realty names helped the market to close in the green.

Auto stocks shrug weak sentiment, remain outliers since March lows

Auto stocks have been on an upward trajectory since March lows despite two intermittent corrections, even when the benchmark indices are getting serious threats from bears. Data show that the Nifty Auto index has rallied nearly 14 percent between March 8 and June 22, 2022, whereas, in the same period, the Nifty50 index declined nearly 4 percent.

MPC members can start with near-term interest rate forecasts, says Jayanth Varma

Jayanth Varma, one of the three external members of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), has said the rate-setting panel's members should start taking the first steps to providing interest rates projections by initially giving their individual views on where they see the policy rate in the near-term.

IBBI’s proposed amendments to liquidation regulations may help banks streamline recovery process, say experts

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India’s (IBBI) suggested changes to liquidation regulations, if implemented, could help banks maximise recoveries in a time-bound manner, said at least six bankers and legal experts Moneycontrol spoke to on June 23.

Maha Political Crisis | Ready to consider exiting MVA if all MLAs concur: Sena’s Sanjay Raut

In a statement that has made the Congress call an emergency meeting, Sanjay Raut said: “... We are ready to consider exiting the MVA if this is the will of all the MLAs. However, for that, they must come here and discuss the issue with the Chief Minister.”

