Here are the top stories this evening:

India's current account deficit declines to $13.4 billion in January-March

India's current account deficit (CAD) fell to $13.4 billion in January-March 2022 from $22.2 billion in October-December 2021, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 22. The fall in the current account deficit comes on the back of a lower merchandise trade deficit, the RBI said.

RBI committed to bringing inflation within target, MPC meeting minutes show

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members were unanimous in stressing the need to bring inflation within the central bank’s tolerance band, the minutes of the rate-setting panel’s latest meeting released on June 22 show.

Taking Stock | Back in the red, Sensex and Nifty down more than 1%

The Indian equity benchmarks were back to their losing ways after two days on June 22 on weak global cues and selling across sectors, overlooking the fall in crude oil prices. At close, the Sensex was down 709.54 points, or 1.35 percent, at 51,822.53, and the Nifty was down 225.50 points, or 1.44 percent, at 15,413.30.

CBI books DHFL, its former CMD director in Rs 34,615-crore bank fraud case

The agency booked the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), Kapil Wadhawan, the then CMD, Dheeraj Wadhawan, the director and six realtor companies for allegedly cheating the Union Bank of India of Rs 34,615 crore.

Domestic air traffic jumps 11% sequentially in May to 1.2 crore: DGCA

Domestic air passenger traffic jumped to 1.2 crore in May 2022, marking a surge of 11 percent as compared to the preceding month, as per the data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 22.

Mutual funds queue up to launch NFOs as July 1 deadline looms

The launch of new fund offers (NFOs), paused for the last few months, is likely to start again as the July 1 deadline for discontinuing the use of pool accounts approaches. According to industry sources, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will allow NFOs after Association of Mutual Funds in India gives final confirmation that the new processes are in place.

RBI's freeze on PPI-led lending: Industry bodies to write to RBI

Industry bodies including the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and the Payments Council of India (PCI) are preparing to make representations to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and various government arms, questioning their stance on supporting innovation and financial inclusion.

