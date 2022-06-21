English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST
    Here are the most interesting articles (Representative image)

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Taking Stock | Sensex up 934 points, Nifty above 15,600; mid, smallcaps also gain

    Indian equity benchmark extended gains for the second day on June 21, lifted by buying across sectors, especially in metals and IT names, and falling commodity prices. At close, the Sensex was up 934.23 points, or 1.81 percent, at 52,532.07, while the Nifty added 288.65 points, or, 1.9 percent to close at 15,638.80, their best performance in three weeks.

    Yashwant Sinha announced as Opposition's joint candidate for presidential polls

    Close

    Seventeen major Opposition parties on June 21 reached a consensus on pitching former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as their joint candidate for the presidential polls.

    RBI grants three-month extension for certain provisions under credit, debit and co-branded card norms

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted a three-month extension after June 30, 2022 for certain provisions under the changes for credit, debit, and co-branded card norms. Moneycontrol had reported on June 14 that banks, through the apex body Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) had sought a six-month extension on the changes in the Master Directions for cards.

    HDFC Bank to open up to 2,000 branches in FY23, sign a new partnership every three weeks, says MD Sashidhar Jagdishan

    Private sector major HDFC Bank will form new partnerships for loans, credit cards or deposit products every three weeks and will open between 1,500 and 2,000 branches each year for the next three to five years, the lender’s MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan said in the bank’s FY22 annual report.

    Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena removes Eknath Shinde as chief whip after he leaves for Surat with 'rebel' MLAs

    Shiv Sena, which leads the three-party coalition government in Maharashtra, has removed senior leader Eknath Shinde as the party's chief whip after he left for Surat along with "rebel" MLAs, reports said on June 21, as yet another crisis gripped the ruling combine in the western state.

    CBI arrests Biocon Biologics official in bribery case involving joint drugs controller

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 21 arrested L Praveen Kumar, the Associate Vice President of Biocon Biologics, in the bribery case involving  Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy.

    Ansal Properties and Infrastructure fined Rs 100 crore for ‘violation of green norms'

    The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd to pay an environment compensation of Rs 100 crore for alleged violation of regulations at its Sushant Lok Phase I property in Gurugram. The penalty, say environment experts, will send a strong message to realtors who have not secured green clearances or those who do not have the consent to establish and operate before commencing work on a project.

    first published: Jun 21, 2022 07:13 pm
