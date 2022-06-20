Here are the most interesting articles (Representative image)

Here are the top stories this evening:

Economy faces low risk of stagflation due to prudent policy support, says finance ministry

The Indian economy faces low risk of stagflation, thanks to prudent stabilisation policies, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic report on June 20. India’s pandemic hit economy is recovering but its size is barely above the pre-pandemic level.

India faces challenge in managing fiscal deficit and sustaining growth, finance ministry says

India faces multiple near-term challenges like managing its fiscal deficit, sustaining economic growth, reining in inflation and containing the current account deficit while maintaining a fair value of its currency, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic report on June 20.

AMCs can buy international stocks again ... but with a twist

Market regulator SEBI has allowed AMCs to resume their investments abroad but with a minor alteration. Sources told Moneycontrol that AMCs can invest overseas to the extent of their international AUM as of Feb 1, 2022.

Taking Stock | Market snaps 6-day losing streak

Indian equity benchmark snapped a six-day losing streak on June 20 to close in the green helped by information technology (IT) and FMCG names in a highly volatile session.

Government to start discussions this week on removing airfare price caps

The central government is expected to take a decision on continuing price bands for domestic airfares by the end of the month, after holding discussions with industry representatives, multiple government officials told Moneycontrol.

SpiceJet, curiously, is not flying metro routes. Why is that?

More often than not, one wonders how SpiceJet continues to survive against all odds—both internal and external. The airline has had its balance sheet decked up with potential income from grounding of its Boeing 737 MAXes for a couple of quarters, with the US manufacturer of the planes paying the airline compensation. With the aircraft now back in operation, this source (though on paper) has stopped.

Startup layoffs cross 10,000 mark

Layoffs across Indian startups have crossed the 10,000 mark as companies struggle to raise funds and are finding ways to reduce their cash burn to survive the funding winter. More than 10,500 Indian employees working at startups were let go in 2022, according to data based on Moneycontrol Research and other media reports.