Here are the top stories this evening:

5G deployment to begin in August; roll-out to commence in a few cities by year-end

Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said 5G deployment will commence in 20-25 cities and towns by the year-end, and indicated that India, with its current data prices significantly lower than global average, will continue to set rate benchmarks as new services are rolled out. The 5G deployment will start from August-September, Vaishnaw said.

Read more

Crypto carnage: Bitcoin breaks $19k, Ethereum below $1k

Amid a wider cryptocurrency market carnage on the weekend, the largest digital currency by market capitalisation Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the $19,000 levels, the first time since December 2020, while the second largest crypto Ethereum (ETH) has broken the psychological $1,000 mark.

Read more

Agnipath Row | 10% reservation for 'Agniveers' in Defence Ministry jobs approved: Rajnath Singh

Amid the ongoing protests against the Centre's new military recruitment drive 'Agnipath', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 18 announced that 'Agniveers' will be granted a 10 percent reservation in Defence Ministry jobs following their retirement from the armed forces.

Read more

How Sapphire Foods is operating in Sri Lanka’s challenging environment

Even as Sri Lanka struggles with its worst financial crisis ever and faces acute shortage of several key products, including fuel, Sapphire Foods, a franchisee of Yum! Brands, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut stores in the country, is confident of revival.

Read more

RBI cancels Millath Co-operative Bank's licence

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 18 said it has cancelled the licence of Millath Co-operative Bank Ltd., Davangere, Karnataka citing inadequate capital. Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on June 18, 2022, the RBI said.

Read more

PSUs under housing, petroleum ministries looking at ways to hire 'Agniveers': Hardeep Puri

Amid widespread protests against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said the PSUs under his housing and petroleum ministries are working on hiring 'Agniveers' after their four-year service in the armed forces. He also slammed the Opposition for spreading "misinformation" about the new military recruitment model, and said the government will educate the youth about the Agnipath scheme.

Read more

Mumbai real estate: The perfect storm is around the corner

The stage is set. The lights are getting ready. The camera is on its way. And action is about to be announced. It is now certain that 2022-23 is going to be a difficult year for Mumbai’s real estate industry. Interest rates are on their way up, the state government has recklessly added a tax of 1 percent on house purchase, stock markets have fallen sharply hurting demand and sentiment, and upcoming supply is at outrageous levels in prime micro-markets.

Read more