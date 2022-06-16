Here are the top stories this evening:

Bloodbath on Dalal Street | Investors lose Rs 16 trillion in five days

Bears further tightened their grip on Dalal Street on June 16, causing the benchmark indices to breach their previous 52-week low levels. Experts called it as a capitulation effect after Federal Reserve hiked the funds' rate by 75 bps to 1.50-1.75 percent last night and hinted another 50-75 bps hike in the July meeting. The market has consistently corrected for five straight sessions and wiped out nearly Rs 16 lakh crore of investors' wealth.

Markets’ southward journey unlikely to end soon as Nifty hits fresh 52-week low

It was a tragic Thursday for Indian markets on June 16 as after a gap-up start, indices tanked nearly 2 percent with the Nifty breaching the psychological 15,400-mark. Concerns regarding aggressive rate hikes by global central banks will begin to hurt demand amid higher cost pressures on companies, which will also lead to earnings downgrades as the talks of recession in developed economies gather momentum.

RBI lifts business restrictions imposed on Mastercard

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 16 lifted the restrictions imposed on Mastercard citing improvement compliance. The RBI had, on July 14, 2021, imposed restrictions on Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd. from on-boarding new domestic customers.

BoE hikes interest rate to 1.25% to fight inflation; fifth rate hike in row

The Bank of England on June 16 hiked its main interest rate for a fifth straight time, as it forecast British inflation to soar further this year to above 11 percent. BoE policymakers agreed at a regular meeting to increase the cost of borrowing by a quarter-point to 1.25 percent, the highest level since the global financial crisis in 2009.

RBI Bulletin: Despite global headwinds, domestic macroeconomic conditions strengthen

Despite global headwinds, domestic macroeconomic conditions continued to strengthen, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its June round of Bulletin on June 16. With a growth rate of 8.7 percent in 2021-22, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) surpassed its pre-pandemic (2019-20) level by 1.5 percent and the recovery remains robust in 2022-23 so far, the Bulletin said.

SpiceJet flags fare hikes of up to 15% on fuel, forex costs

Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd said on Thursday it could raise fares as much as 15% to counter high fuel costs and a weak rupee, which it says are making the cost of operations unsustainable.

DGCA suspends 2 certified flight instructors for a year after conducting safety audits

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has found several deficiencies across flying training organisations audited since March this year. The regulatory authority has since suspended two certified flying instructors for one year and one flight training organisation for discrepancies.

