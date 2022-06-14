Here are the most interesting articles of the day (Representative image)

Here are the top stories this evening:

Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts entry plan on hold: Sources

Two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that a top official who was directing Tesla's lobbying campaign in India has quit, weeks after the American carmaker put on hold plans to sell electric cars in the South Asian country.

Market ends lower amid volatility; more than 150 stocks hit 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices ended lower in the third consecutive session on June 14 amid volatility, with selling seen in the metal, oil and gas, and auto names.

Target Maturity Funds see surge in assets as investor traffic multiplies

Target Maturity Funds have grown significantly over the last few years after the government launched Bharat Bond ETF (managed by Edelweiss Mutual Fund) back in December 2019, which became the country's first target maturity fund. Apart from ETFs, now there are also several index target maturity funds.

Coinbase lays off 18 percent of its employees

As the crypto crash gets worse with Bitcoin at around $21,900, the world's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said on June 14 that the company will lay off 18 percent of its employees.

Exclusive | India won’t bend on WTO global plan on food exports: Sources

Even as India becomes the central figure in a debate at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on a proposed plan to curb restrictions on food exports, the country will not yield to force, senior officials said. India is not willing to accept the plan when its right to stockpile foodgrains is still not accepted, and will not vote for it, they told Moneycontrol.

IPL media rights auction: Viacom18 wins Package C and part of global rights

Viacom18 has won the non-exclusive digital rights for 18 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the media rights auction that began on June 12 and concluded on June 14.

CCI approves acquisition of AirAsia India by Air India

Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of the entire shareholding in AirAsia India by Air India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, the competition regulator said on Twitter.