A round-up of the big stories

Here's a roundup of our top stories this evening:

Govt cuts LPG price by Rs 200/cylinder in major relief for consumers ahead of festive season

In what comes as a major relief for consumers ahead of the festive season, Union Cabinet on August 29 announced a reduction in prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for domestic use for all of 33 crore consumers. As a Rakshabandhan, Onam gift to consumers, Union Minister Anurag Thakur in a Cabinet briefing announced the price cut of LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Scheme by Rs 200 per cylinder. With this, subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries now stands at Rs 400 per LPG cylinder. Read more

SEBI’s proposed fee collection portal for advisors evokes mixed response

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposes to create a closed ecosystem for registered investment advisors and research analysts to collect fees from their clients. This will help investors identify and avoid unregistered entities. This is part of SEBI’s overall drive to protect investors from financial influencers (finfluencers) or unregistered entities that may misguide or exploit investors. Read more

Shares of Piramal Enterprise fall 4%; take a look at brokerage views

Shares of Piramal Enterprise declined by approximately 4 percent during afternoon trading on August 28. As of 2:18 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 1,056 on the National Stock Exchange, down 4.58 percent. On August 28, Piramal Enterprises (PIEL) held its Investor Day, during which the top management reaffirmed their earlier-stated ambition to double the FY23 loan AUM by FY28, reaching Rs 1.2-1.3 trillion, and achieving a consolidated RoA of around 3 percent. Read more

Top stories this evening

Government to provide aid of upto Rs 50 lakh to startups in technical textiles

The Government of India has announced a new scheme to provide financial assistance to startups and individuals engaged in technical textiles. The scheme, called GREAT (Grant for Research and Entrepreneurship across Aspiring Innovators in Technical Textiles), will provide grants of up to Rs 50 lakh for up to 18 months. Read more

Ahead of Asia Cup, Ashneer Grover's CrickPe debuts paid subscriptions with zero platform fees

CrickPe, the cricket-focused fantasy sports application from Ashneer Grover's Third Unicorn, appears to have introduced paid subscriptions with zero platform fees through a new offering called CrickPe Pro, in a possible bid to attract more players onto its platform. Read more

Emission shocker: India behind 59% of increase in global air pollution since 2013: Report

Since 2013, India has been responsible for about 59 percent of the increase in global air pollution, says the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute’s (EPIC) Air Quality Life Index Annual Update 2023. Read more

Real income of food delivery workers drops as prices rise

The real wages of gig workers delivering food parcels across cities have dropped significantly while volume of orders have risen and foodtech platforms have improved their unit economics over the past few years, according to a study by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). The survey of 924 food delivery workers found that their real wages decreased 11 percent to Rs 11,963 per month in 2022 from levels in 2019 because of rising fuel costs and consumer price inflation. Read more