A round-up of the big stories

Here's a roundup of our top stories this evening:

What to expect from RIL’s 46th AGM: Retail & Jio IPOs, green energy & Jio Financial plans, and more

Investors are eagerly waiting for value unlocking in the telecom and retail divisions of RIL. Responding to shareholders questions in the previous AGM, chairman Mukesh Ambani had mentioned that he would update them on Jio and Retail IPOs during the next AGM. Read more

Primary market schedule | 4 IPOs to be launched, 6 listings next week

The primary market segment for next week will see four IPOs worth over Rs 500 crore opening for subscription and six stocks that will be scheduled for listing on the bourses. Read more

Seeing green shoots of pickup on volumes as inflation moderates: ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri

As inflation is moderating, diversified group ITC is seeing green shoots of volume growth and expects the momentum to continue sequentially, its Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said on Sunday. Read more

Top stories this evening

China cuts tax on stock trading to boost market confidence

China lowered the stamp duty on stock trades for the first time since 2008, marking a major attempt to restore confidence in the world’s second-largest equity market. The levy charged on stock trades will be halved effective Aug. 28, the government said in a statement Sunday. Trading floors have been abuzz with anticipation of a reduction since Beijing issued a rare pledge last month to “invigorate capital markets and boost investor confidence.” Read more

UK PM Sunak faces questions over wife Akshata's Infosys shares in FTA with India: Report

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could face some transparency questions related to wife Akshata Murty's Infosys shares, worth an estimated 500 million pounds, in a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) with India, according to a media report. Read more

Chandrayaan-3 update: ISRO releases graph of temperature variation on lunar surface

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 27 released a graph of the temperature variation on lunar surface with increase in depth measured by the ChaSTE payload onboard Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander module. "Here are the first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander. ChaSTE measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the moon's surface," ISRO said in an update on X, formerly Twitter. Read more

Govt calls meeting of states, bank officials on 'PM Vishwakarma' on August 28

The government has called a meeting of senior officials from states, public sector banks and State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) on Monday, to discuss the implementation of the Rs 13,000 crore 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme, which seeks to support traditional artisans and craftsman. The scheme, which would be launched on September 17, would be implemented by three ministries -- MSME, Skill Development and Finance. The target is to enrol as many as 3 lakh beneficiaries in the current fiscal, an official said. Read more