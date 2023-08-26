Moneycontrol Selects

Here's a roundup of our top stories this evening:

SEBI has certain apprehensions, says Ashishkumar Chauhan on NSE IPO

While the Street patiently waits for the initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange, its top boss Ashishkumar Chauhan has said that the market regulator still has 'certain apprehensions'. Read more here

Bessemer Ventures and Investcorp-backed Medi Assist Healthcare refiles IPO papers

Bengaluru-based health benefits administrator Medi Assist Healthcare Services has refiled draft papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an initial public offering. The public issue comprises only an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.8 crore shares by promoters and investors. Read more here

No 'silver bullet' for green transition; govt support needed, says Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran

There is "no silver bullet" for green transition in hard-to-abate sectors, including steel, Tata Steel global CEO & MD T V Narendran said on August 26, noting it's a complex challenge and needs government support. The statement from the industry leader comes amid growing concerns across economies over emissions, and need to increase usage of green energy. Read more here

B20 India Summit: Uday Kotak pitches for sustainable development

There is a need to assess the risk of existential viability of planet Earth above business viability, said Uday Kotak MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank. “We have to be clear that the risk of existential viability of planet earth has to be put a step above the business viability,” Kotak said at the session on Financing the Climate Transition at B20 Summit India. Read more here

MC Policy Next: 3-pronged approach needed to address flooding problem: Madhav Raman

The massive problem of flooding, which a number of hill stations have been facing lately, can be addressed through a three-pronged strategy of conducting data-intensive topographical analysis, incentivisation of transition of waste into materials, and building robust drainage management infrastructure, said Madhav Raman, Principal and Co-founder, Anagram Architects, at the Moneycontrol Policy Next Summit held on August 25. Read more here

Cuemath lays off 100 more employees amid edtech slump

Online math learning platform Cuemath has sacked 100 more employees as the Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India)-backed startup looks to reduce costs amid a challenging macroeconomic environment for edtech companies. Read more here

G20 Summit: Flight operations at Delhi's IGI Airport to take hit; over 1,000 flights will be impacted

Before the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to take place in Delhi from September 7 to 10, there are indications that more than a thousand flights might face cancellations or rescheduling during that period. Read more here