Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here's a roundup of our top stories from the day:

Fed to tread cautiously on further rate hikes: Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole speech; full text here

The US Federal Reserve will tread cautiously on further rate hikes, its chief Jerome Powell said in his speech at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on August 25. Powell, who has been at the helm of the American central bank during a turbulent economic period, said it was not clear whether rates are high enough to control inflation. Read more.

Adani-Hindenburg case: SEBI submits probe report before SC; 22 out of 24 investigations final

Capital market regulator SEBI on August 25 told Supreme Court that it as completed its probe into whether billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate violated securities laws or not and action has been recommended in some cases for passing orders, according to the court filing. Read more.

MC Selects

Zepto is first Indian unicorn of 2023, raises $200 million at $1.4 billion valuation

The funding is of particular importance because Zepto is the first unicorn, or startup valued at over $1 billion, to be minted in India this year. Molbio Diagnostics was the last to achieve unicorn status in September 2022. Here are some additional details.

PM-EAC's Shamika Ravi rejects Moody's remarks on Manipur tensions

Commenting on recent remarks by rating agency Moody's Investors Service about rising political tensions in India, Shamika Ravi, Member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, has said that such agencies should provide a more objective picture. Read more.

FM Sitharaman denies report, says no proposal before her to lower import duty on EVs

Shortly after reports said that the government is planning to slash import duty on electric vehicles in a likely bid to facilitate Tesla's entry in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there is no such proposal before her. Read more.

B20 Summit | Global South will lead the world economy, but resources must flow in: Amitabh Kant

Speaking at the B20 Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Delhi, Kant said multilateral development banks need to put a greater amount of indirect lending into the Global South. That is really the key. Money is available in plenty with all institutions, he added. Here are some additional updates.

N Chandrasekaran on tender coconut water sellers preferring UPI over cash: 'PhonePe karenge ya Google Pay karenge'

The emergence and growth in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) industry has meant that the public have been able to reduce their reliance on cash and opt for cashless transactions through different UPI applications. Read more.