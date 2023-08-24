A round-up of the big stories

MPC Minutes: Members express caution on near-term

pick-up in inflation

The majority of the members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expressed caution on the pick up in retail inflation in the near term, showed the minutes of the monetary policy meeting held on August 8-10.

FIDE World Cup 2023: Magnus Carlsen wins maiden World Cup, Praggnanandhaa finishes as runner-up

Praggnanandhaa is the runner-up of the event. He has faced Carlsen earlier too, where he challenged the five-time world champion, and defeated him thrice in the last six months.

At over 40%, top small finance banks see sharp rise in attrition rates in FY23

Some of the small finance banks (SFBs) of the country witnessed a sharp rise in attrition in the last financial year, according to their annual reports. Experts attributed this to tough competition from rivals.

Antfin likely to sell 3.6% stake in Paytm via block deal tomorrow: Report

Paytm promoter Antfin is likely to sell 3.6 percent stake or 2.3 crore shares of fintech company Paytm via a block deal on August 25. The floor price for the deal is likely to be at a discount of Rs 880.10 per share.

Green hydrogen mandates for hard-to-abate sectors to be put up before Cabinet soon: RK Singh

The Union minister said in just about 10 months India already has a pipeline of 5.8 million tonnes of green hydrogen and 37 million tonnes of green ammonia orders that have already been backed or are in the pipeline.

Infosys serves up an ace, nets Rafael Nadal as brand ambassador

This is the Spaniard's first-ever collaboration with a digital services company such as Infosys, which has had a long-standing relationship with tennis, having partnered with various federations.

By the numbers: How BRICS is charting a course beyond Western dominance

This year's summit has already seen the induction of six new members to the bloc and discussions on key issues, such as reducing the dependence on the dollar for trade. But does this group of emerging economies have what it takes to topple the hegemony of the West?