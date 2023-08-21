Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here's a roundup of our top stories from the day:

Jio Financial Services has its feet on the ground and eyes on the stars

"With the kind of financial heft that Jio Financial brings to the table, they can't be taken lightly… As long as the promoter group believes it's for the long term, they will be very rational in their decisions," ASV Krishnan, Senior Vice President of HDFC Securities, told Moneycontrol. Read more.

Jio Financial Services listing: Know about valuation, capital gains tax and more

Investors have been allotted one share of JFS for every one share of Reliance Industries held by them. After spending a month as a dummy stock following demerger from the parent, the JFS shares have finally become tradeable. However, the scrip will be in trade-to-trade segment for the next 10 trading days. Read more.

Tomatoes continue to fly off ONDC platform; over 45,000 kg sold in a month

One month since the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) began the sale of tomatoes at discounted prices, the platform has sold over 45,000 kilograms of tomatoes. On July 21, the platform started selling tomatoes in the face of soaring prices. Here are more updates.

MC Selects

Sunny Deol's Mumbai villa auction: BoB explains technical reasons behind withdrawing notice

In a statement, BoB said, "The technical reasons mentioned in the withdrawal of the sale notice published on 21 August 2023 include the total dues did not specify the exact quantum of dues to be recovered. Secondly, the sale notice was based on a symbolic possession of the property as per Rule 8(6) of The Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules 2002." Here are additional updates.

CaratLane employees poised to strike gold after sale to Titan; to net Rs 340-380 crore from ESOPs

CaratLane has around 1,500 employees in total, of which a majority are on the retail and manufacturing side of the business and don’t have shares in the company. Instead, they are rewarded with bonuses and hikes only. Read more.

Chandrayaan-3 likely to be India's giant leap to moon economy

When Chandrayaan-3 soft lands on Moon on August 23, it won’t just make India the fourth nation after the US, China, and Russia to achieve this feat. It will also be a giant leap for the country’s space economy. In the 2023-24 budget, the Centre allocated Rs 12,543 crore for the Department of Space under which the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) operates. Here are more updates.

Aeroflex Industries IPO opens tomorrow: 10 things to know before buying shares

The Mumbai-based flexible flow solutions provider intends to raise Rs 351 crore via public issue, at the upper price band. The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 162 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.75 crore shares by promoter entity Sat Industries. Read more.