Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Onion prices: Govt increases buffer to 5 lakh metric tonnes to combat price rise



The government, on August 20, increased the onion buffer to 5 lakh metric tonnes for the current year, surpassing the initial procurement target of 3.00 lakh metric tonnes. The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to collectively procure 1.00 lakh tonnes each, in order to achieve the procurement goal. Read here



Murugappa family settles disputes with Valli Arunachalam, withdraws legal proceedings



The Murugappa family has agreed to settle the disputes between the family branch of the late MV Murugappan (including Valli Arunachalam and Vellachi Murugappan), on one side, and the rest of the family members, on the other side, which arose post the demise of late MV Murugappan. Read here

Government steps up firefight against soaring food inflation

India has recently witnessed a surge in inflation, reaching a 15-month high. This sharp uptick in inflation can be attributed to soaring prices in essential commodities, particularly vegetables, pulses, spices, and cereals. To counter this inflationary pressure and ensure the availability of these essential goods, the Indian government has rolled out a series of measures. Read here

German embassy praises UPI, shares video of minister making payment digitally



The German embassy on Sunday described digital infrastructure in India as one of its success stories and shared a footage of its Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing using UPI at a vegetable shop here. Read here

Russia's Luna-25 spins out of control and crashes into moon

The Russian space agency announced that its Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon's surface. The unmanned robot lander reportedly veered into an uncontrolled orbit before the crash occurred. This incident follows Roscosmos' earlier report of an 'abnormal situation' noticed by its experts on August 19. Read here

Chandrayaan-3 set to land on moon on August 23 around 6:04 pm: ISRO

India's moon mission will get closer to success as it will reach a remarkable milestone with the Chandrayaan-3 mission poised to achieve a soft landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23 at around 18:04 hours-- and it can be watched live by the nation on multiple platforms. Read here