Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Top US firms from Apple to Intel decry India PC import curbs

A broad coalition of America’s largest businesses from Apple Inc. to Intel Corp. protested the abrupt way in which India introduced tech import restrictions this month, saying the surprise move will damage New Delhi’s ambitions to become a global manufacturing hub and harm consumers. Read more here.

Titan acquires residual 27.18% stake in CaratLane for Rs 4,621 crore

In what is the second-biggest e-commerce exit after Walmart bought 77 percent in Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018 giving Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal an exit, CaratLane founder Mithun Sancheti and his family have sold their stake in the online retailer. Read more here.

Indian solar firm Jakson Group plans $3 billion move into power generation

Indian solar module maker Jakson Group plans to diversify into power generation, seeking to benefit from the country’s clean energy boom. Jakson, based on the outskirts of New Delhi, plans to have 5 gigawatts of power capacity by 2030, Chairman Sameer Gupta said in an interview. The generation plan is expected to cost Rs 25,000 crore ($3 billion), he said. Read more here.

MF investment in these 12 midcaps, smallcaps surges 3-fold and more in 6 months

Although equity markets hitting all-time highs, Mutual funds continue adding midcap and smallcap stocks with quality businesses and healthy growth prospects. Read more here.

More than 50 smallcaps give double-digit return despite market fall

In the truncated week, Indian benchmark indices extended the fall in the fourth consecutive week as poor monsoon, rupee depreciation and elevated Indian inflation figures dampened the investors' sentiment. However, on the global front, spiking US bonds, rising dollar, fears of a Fed rate hike and slowing demand in China weighed on investors. Read more here.

India 2047 will be a fully digital society and a knowledge economy: RS Sharma

Dr Ram Sewak Sharma has contributed to shaping India's policies in information and communication technologies (ICTs) in varied roles in the state and Central governments. He is a distinguished visiting professor, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Read more here.

Vision 2047: In the age of content, India’s rise to a cultural superpower is imminent

In June 2023, Diljit Dosanjh, the personable megastar of Punjabi music and cinema, was spotted at a restaurant in Canada with Taylor Swift. To everyone who has even vaguely followed Dosanjh’s career, especially his social media histrionics, this came as a pleasant, life-affirming surprise. For a long, a distant, yet outspoken fan of international artists, Dosanjh, after he became the first sardar to perform at Coachella, was now dining with one of the biggest popstars in the world. Read more here.