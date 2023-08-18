English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST
    A round-up of the big stories

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Moody's affirms India's Baa3 rating, but warns of political tensions 

    The rating agency said the affirmation of India's rating and stable outlook was driven by its view that the economy is set to grow rapidly by international standards, although potential growth has declined in the last 7-10 years. More here

    Jio Financial Services to list on bourses on August 21

    The listing has been scheduled a day before FTSE Russell plans to drop Jio Financial Services from its indices. The index services provider said it took the decision as the stock was yet to start trading on bourses. More here

    Byju’s lets go of employees after performance review

    Four hundred employees from the mentoring and product expert division were asked to resign voluntarily and were offered the salary for August and September as their final settlement, according to sources. More here

    Barclays names new India CEO, COO in reshuffle of key market

    Barclays Plc named new executives to its top management in India, a major overseas market for the lender, naming 12-year veteran Pramod Kumar as the chief executive officer. He will be replacing Ram Gopal. More here

    A ‘techtonic’ shift: Why India is becoming a hub for GCCs 

    From providing support, employees of global firms in India are now at the forefront of operations, and this has seen even companies that had previously shuttered their captives in India return to the country. More here

    Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal plans new start-up in
    e-commerce space 

    Bansal, who netted about $1-$1.5 billion from his shareholding in Flipkart, is looking to incubate a startup in the cross-border e-commerce space. But, rather than a consumer-facing internet firm like Flipkart, he is looking to create a startup that will provide design, product and manpower support to Indian and global e-commerce companies. More here

    Top private banks see highest attrition at junior level in FY23 

    A number of private banks saw an average of 35-40 percent attrition at the junior employee level in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), said bankers, and the annual reports of the top four banks analysed by Moneycontrol showed. More here

    ISRO releases images of the Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander 

    The images, captured after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module of the spacecraft on Thursday, showed the craters on the Moon's surface that were marked on the photographs released by ISRO as 'Fabry', 'Giordano Bruno' and 'Harkhebi J'. More here

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 07:10 pm

