Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI Bulletin: Headline inflation to average 'well above' 6% in July-September

"The incidence of supply shocks is not over-elevation in vegetable prices has extended into the first half of August. Accordingly, headline inflation is expected to average well above 6 percent in the second quarter," said the regular State of the Economy article - which includes RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra as one of its co-authors - published in the central bank's monthly bulletin on August 17. Read more.

HDFC Group launches life insurance, asset management services from GIFT IFSC

While the new unit under the brand name HDFC Life International will offer US dollar-denominated life as well as health insurance solutions, HDFC AMC International would provide fund management and advisory solutions as part of its offshore hub, the group said in a statement. Read more.

Agnikul Cosmos comes closer to maiden launch, begins integration of Agnibaan rocket

The rocket has been named Agnibaan Suborbital Technological Demonstrator, which as the name suggests would help in validating the startup's technologies. It is a single-stage launch vehicle driven by Agnikul’s patented Agnilet – an entirely 3D-printed, single-piece, 6 kN semi-cryogenic engine. Here are more updates.

Selected Moneycontrol stories for you.

INS Vindhyagiri: Key things to know about India's newest warship

"I am happy to be here at the launch of (INS) Vindhyagiri. This event marks a move forward in enhancing India's maritime capabilities," said President Murmu at the launch of INS Vindhyagiri. Read more.

JioCinema breaks digital viewership records with 10 crore viewers on Bigg Boss OTT

The season finale, which was streamed on August 14, set a new record for the most streamed live entertainment event in India and ranked among the top five globally with 2.3 crore viewers and 72 lakh peak concurrency. Here are some more updates.

Go First's settlement talks with Delhivery fail, legal battle to continue at NCLT

Both Delhivery and Go First have now decided to continue their legal battle at the NCLT. The tribunal has accordingly sought the response of Go First's Resolution Professional (RP) to Delhivery's plea. The case is now likely to come up for hearing on September 15. Read more.