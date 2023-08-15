A round-up of the big stories

Gangwal family launches mega $450mn block deal in Interglobe Aviation, biggest yet

A mega deal is brewing at Interglobe Aviation as the Gangwal family led by Rakesh Gangwal looks to raise $450 million or around Rs 3,735 crore via a block trade, the biggest yet, in the ongoing stake reduction exercise of the co-founder of Indigo Airlines, multiple industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol. Read here

JPMorgan among US banks facing risk of rating cut as Fitch mulls downgrade

JPMorgan Chase is among the scores of the United States-based lenders that face the risk of a reduction in their assessment scores as Fitch Ratings is mulling over an industry-wide downgrade, CNBC reported on August 15. The agency had slashed its rating of the US banking industry to AA- in June, but the move largely went unnoticed as it did not warrant an individual downgrade of the American banks. Read here

Infosys wins $1.6-billion deal from Liberty Global

Infosys has bagged a €1.5-billion ($1.6 billion) deal from Liberty Global to build and scale the entertainment and connectivity platforms of the digital communications firm, the Indian IT services player said on August 15 while announcing its third mega agreement this year. Read here

M&M aims to double tractor exports by FY26, hitches ride on OJA range

Mahindra & Mahindra's OJA platform, which was launched on August 15, can help double its tractor export volumes over the next three years, company executives have said. The company exported 18,014 tractors in FY23. After kickstarting its journey in India, the lightweight OJA range will be launched in North America, ASEAN, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, Europe and the SAARC region. Mahindra will also make its debut in the ASEAN region, starting with Thailand in 2024. Read here

Ola launches affordable EV scooters, teases super-sports bike Diamond Head

Ola Electric unveiled a slew of electric vehicle (EV) two-wheelers at its 'End of ICE Age Event, Part I', on the eve of its Consumer Day, on August 15. Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric CEO, noted during the event that the two-wheeler EV penetration market in India has expanded from less than 2 percent to around 20 percent over the past two years. Read here

I-Day speech: PM bets on middle class beyond metros to power next growth phase

On August 15, 2023, delivering his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his ‘guarantee’ of India breaking into the club of the ‘top three economies of the world’ in the next five years. Importantly, the PM turned his lens on the swelling middle class to power the next phase of India’s growth boom. Read here