Here are the top stories this evening:

RBL Bank appoints R Subramaniakumar as new MD & CEO

RBL Bank on June 11 announced the appointment of veteran banker R Subramaniakumar as its new managing director and chief executive officer.

The appointment has been made for a period of three years, the private lender informed the stock exchanges.

Congress expels Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for 'cross voting' in Rajya Sabha polls

The Congress on June 11 expelled its Haryana legislator and senior leader Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions, on the charge of "cross-voting" in the Rajya Sabha elections held a day earlier.

The move came a day after Congress lost the Rajya Sabha election in Haryana due to cross-voting. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Krishan Lal Panwar and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were the two leaders who emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha polls held in the state.

Botched Nagaland ambush: State police charge-sheets 30 soldiers of 21 Para Special Force

Nagaland Police has charge-sheeted at least 30 members of the 21 Para Special Force including an officer in the rank of a major, in the December 4, 2021 botched army operations in Oting-Tiru area of Mon district killing at least 13 civilians.

These 28 smallcaps rally 10-39% even as inflation worries, global cues sink market during the week

Rising prices, which saw the Reserve Bank of India raise the FY23 inflation forecast to 6.7 percent from 5.7 percent, growth worries and an uptick in Covid-19 cases saw the equity benchmarks end more than 2 percent lower in the week ended June 10.

The Sensex corrected 1,466 points, or 2.63 percent, to 54,303.44, while the Nifty declined 382.5 points, or 2.3 percent, to 16,202 during the week.

Apple's DriverKit will be supported on iPadOS 16, allow manufacturers to create drivers for accessories

Apple is already bridging the gap between the Mac and M1-flavoured iPad's with iPadOS 16. It has announced DriverKit API support for the iPad, which will allow manufacturers to build more accessories for the tablet.

The API allows developers to write specialised drivers for iPads, potentially increasing the number of accessories that can be produced for the tablet. DriverKit was originally introduced for the Mac in 2019.

Ahead of presidential polls, Mamata Banerjee convenes meeting of opposition leaders, CMs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 11 wrote to opposition leaders, requesting them to attend a meeting on June 15 convened by her in New Delhi to prepare a joint strategy for the upcoming presidential poll.

Credit Suisse director fired for assaulting waiter. Shocking outburst captured on camera

A director for Credit Suisse was fired after assaulting a waiter in a shocking video that emerged online last week. According to the New York Post, Roman Cambell, a media and info services director for the global investment bank, became violent after staff at a New York eatery told him he could not use the washroom.

