A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

There will be transition period: Rajeev Chandrasekhar hints at delay in implementing laptop, PC import curbs

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on August 4 said "there will be a transition period", while commenting on the need to bring out a policy that restricts the import of laptops and personal computers (PC). More here

Apple reportedly set to unveil the iPhone 15 series on September 13

According to a news report, multiple sources have said that mobile carriers have requested their employees not take a holiday on September 13, due to a big smartphone announcement. More here

Was sure truth will triumph: Rahul Gandhi on SC staying conviction in defamation case

After the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case on August 4, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Aaj nahi toh kal, kal nahi toh parson sachai ki jeet hoti hai. But my path is clear. I have clarity in my mind that what I have to do and what is my work. I thank the people who helped us. I also thank the people for their love and support." More here

BHEL loss widens to Rs 343 crores in June quarter

State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday reported the widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 343.89 crore in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly due to higher expenses. More here

MC Selects

Cost of funds of NBFCs climbs by up to 22 bps in April-June quarter

The cost of funds of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) rose by up to 22 basis points (bps) on a quarterly basis during April-June following the increase in the cost of bank term loans, analysts said. More here

Air India CEO meets CCI chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

The CCI’s scrutiny comes amid growing concerns within the industry about a duopoly, with a merged Air India-Vistara and IndiGo controlling more than 75 percent of the domestic market as smaller rivals such as SpiceJet and Go First struggle. More here

India might cut or abolish wheat import tax: Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra

India is considering cutting or abolishing import taxes on wheat, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on August 4, as the world's second-biggest producer struggles to contain prices. More here