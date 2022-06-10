Here are the most interesting articles of the day (Representative image)

Here are the top stories this evening:

Industrial growth jumps to 8-month high of 7.1% in April

India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), quickened to 7.1 percent in April from 2.2 percent in March, data released on June 10 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. The sharp up-tick in industrial growth comes after data released last month showed India's eight core sectors grew 8.4 percent in April, up from 4.9 percent in March.

Read here to know more

US CPI inflation accelerates to 40-year high of 8.6% in May

US inflation hit a fresh 40-year high in May in a broad advance, raising prospects that Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates aggressively for longer.

Read here to know more

CPI inflation seen pulling down to 7.1% in May: Poll

According to a Moneycontrol poll of 10 economists, India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation likely fell sharply in May to 7.1 percent from a 95-month high of 7.79 percent in April. The headline retail inflation print is seen easing in May despite a sharp increase in prices of key items. The statistics ministry will release CPI inflation data for May at 5.30 PM on June 13.

Read here to know more

Taking Stock | Stagflation fears spook investors

It was a crazy Friday for Indian markets on June 10 as fear of stagflation in the global economy dented investor sentiment resulting in a nearly 2 percent drop in the benchmark indices.

Read here to know more

Three imports that can drive inflation higher in the next few quarters

Elevated commodity prices, revisions in electricity tariffs, continuing trade and supply chain bottlenecks and rising pass-through of input costs to retail prices of manufactured goods and services were seen to pose upside risks to inflation. Inflation could trend still higher in the coming months because of petroleum products, coal and edible oil.

Read here to know more

Explained | Why WTO's ministerial conference is crucial to India than ever before

The biennial meeting of trade ministers from all 164 member nations will take place between June 12 and 15 in Geneva. From the right to stockpile and export foodgrains to tax on digital transactions to fishing without restrictions, India is fighting a long list of battles.

Read here to know more

Home loan demand set to moderate as borrowers brace for higher EMIs, say experts

Demand for home loans is likely to moderate as borrowers confront higher equated monthly instalments (EMIs) after back-to-back repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to tame inflation, six bankers and industry experts said.