Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Week ahead: 5 IPOs hit Dalal Street, 2 stocks make market debut

The primary market is looking at yet another busy week, with five initial public offerings (IPOs), three of them from small and medium enterprises (SMEs), opening for subscription, even as two companies make their market debut. Non-banking finance company SBFC Finance, which is looking to raise Rs 1,025 crore, will be the first mainboard offering of the week, with bidding opening on August 3. Details here.

Per capita income seen growing nearly 70% to $4,000 by FY30

The country's per capita income is likely to grow by close to 70 per cent to $4,000 by fiscal 2030 from $2,450 in fiscal 2023, helping it become a middle-income economy with a $6 trillion GDP, more than half of which will be coming in from household consumption, says a research report. More here.

M&M officials meet RBL Bank peers after buying 3.53% in troubled lender

Mahindra & Mahindra officials had a meeting with RBL Bank executives on July 28 after the tech-to-tractor conglomerate picked up a 3.53 percent stake in the private sector lender for Rs 417 crore. Read more.

Centre puts in place additional measures to improve financial health of discoms

The Centre has put in place additional measures aimed at improving the financial health of discoms by streamlining the process of accounting, reporting, billing and payment of subsidies by the state governments to the power distribution companies, an official release stated on July 30. More here.

Bollywood film producer Dinesh Vijan buys apartments in Mumbai for Rs 103 crore

Bollywood film producer and director Dinesh Vijan, founder of Maddock Films, purchased apartments in a project by Rustomjee Group in Mumbai for Rs 103 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed. Details here.

ITR filing: 5.83 crore tax returns filed for FY2022-23 till Jul 30

As many as 5.83 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal, thus crossing the number of ITRs filed till July 31 last year. The last date for filing income tax returns for the previous year by salaried class and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31. Read more here.