Here are the top stories this evening

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

TCS reverts to vertical-based operating structure, first major change under new CEO

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest software company, has rolled out a new operating structure, the first significant move by CEO K Krithivasan after he took charge on June 1. TCS also rejigged its senior leadership, adding several new senior executives, global heads and veterans who have spent over 18-30 years with the company. Details here.

IDFC First Bank Q1 results | Net profit zooms 61.3% to Rs 765.16 crore, NII up 36%

IDFC First Bank on July 29 reported a 61.3 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 765.16 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, aided by healthy growth in the net interest income and improved asset quality. Read more here.

NTPC Q1 result: Net profit rises 9.4% YoY to Rs 4,066 crore

State-run power generator NTPC reported a net profit of Rs 4,066 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2023-24, which is up by 9.4 percent as compared to Rs 3,717 crore clocked in the year-ago period. The total revenue from operations came in at Rs 39,122 crore in the June 2023 quarter, down 2.3 percent as compared to Rs 40,026 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, as per the results declared by the company on July 29. More here.

Power Grid board approves raising up to Rs 5,700 crore through bonds this fiscal

Power Grid Corporation of India board on July 29 approved raising up to Rs 5,700 crore in tranches in the current financial year through unsecured bonds. The funds will be used to meet the company's capex requirement, and "for providing inter corporate loan(s) to wholly owned subsidiaries/JVs", the public sector undertaking said in a regulatory filing. More here.

SBFC Finance sets IPO price band at Rs 54-57 per share

Non-banking finance company SBFC Finance has fixed price band at Rs 54-57 per share for its initial public offering. The bidding for the offer will start from August 3 and the closing date would be August 7. The public issue comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 425 crore by promoters. Details here.

CDAC partners with Arm to aid semiconductor startups under DLI scheme

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) on July 29 announced that it has partnered with UK-based semiconductor IP company Arm to broaden semiconductor support under the Design Linked Incentive Scheme (DLI) and further enable the growth of the sector in India. Read more here.

8 people killed in firecracker unit blast in Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin announces relief

Eight people, including three women were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday, said police. Condoling the tragic incident, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced solatium to the kin of the deceased and the injured. More here.