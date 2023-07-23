Here are the top stories this evening

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Market Outlook: After IT pain, bulls look to banks to resume record run

The NSE Nifty came within the kissing distance of reaching the historic 20,000 mark last week, but a shocking revenue guidance cut from Infosys and lacklustre results from some mid-sized IT firms triggered a sharp sell-off on Friday. Read more here.

Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 4% YoY to Rs 438.5 crore, misses estimates

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on July 23 reported a net profit of Rs 438.5 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, which is 4 percent higher as compared to Rs 421.2 crore recorded in the year-ago period. Details here.

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' in Gandhinagar on July 28

With the participation of companies like Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, the mega event will shine a light on India's rapid strides towards fostering global semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem. Details here.

Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 net profit grows 63% to Rs 77 crore

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd on Sunday reported a 63 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 76.97 crore during the June quarter, on account of higher income. It had clocked Rs 47.26 crore net profit in the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, Ramkrishna Forgings said in a statement. Read more.

Maha landslide: NDRF calls off operation, says minister; no body found on Sunday, tolls stays at 27

The National Disaster Response Force has finally called of its search-and-rescue operation in Wednesday's landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra's Raigad district, state minister Uday Samant said on Sunday. Read more here.

Harley-Davidson, Triumph in first gear of challenge to Royal Enfield's India reign

US big-bike maker Harley-Davidson and British rival Triumph have revved up India's premium motorcycle market with aggressively priced models that analysts said could dent the over half-century dominance of local champion Royal Enfield. More here.