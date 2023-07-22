Here are the top stories this evening

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Byju’s says no more layoffs at tuition centres, agrees to pay incentives to stop probable protests

India’s most-valued startup has agreed to remit variable pay and other incentives to staff, while committing to not lay off any employee from the BTCs, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol. Read details here.

$1 billion race for Indira IVF: BPEA EQT may have edge; Blackstone, others also in fray

The hotly contested race for acquiring a majority stake in India's largest IVF speciality clinics chain Indira IFV is approaching the final lap with BPEA EQT likely to have an edge over other private suitors which include rival Blackstone, multiple industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol. Details here.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 results: Slippages came from tractor finance, retail unsecured loans, says CFO Jaimin Bhatt

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Chief Financial Officer Jaimin Bhatt on July 22 said the bank witnessed slippages from segments such as tractor finance and unsecured retail loans in the first quarter of the current financial year. Read more.

ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 40% to Rs 9,648 crore

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on July 22 reported a net profit of Rs 9,648 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, up 40 percent from the year-ago period and way ahead of market expectations of Rs 8,982 crore. Read more here.

AU Small Finance Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 44% YoY to Rs 387 crore

Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank on July 22 reported a 44 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 387 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, up from Rs 268 crore in the year-ago period. Details here.

DLF may launch close to 9 lakh sq ft in Andheri West: Sources

Real estate major DLF, which announced its re-entry into the Mumbai property market on July 21, may launch close to nine lakh square feet (sq ft) of space in Andheri West along with its partner Trident Group as part of the first phase of the project in the metropolis, sources told Moneycontrol. More here.