Govt bans export of non-basmati white rice

The government on July 20 prohibited export of non-basmati white rice, according to a notification of the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), said an official notification. "Export policy of non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed)…is amended from free to prohibited,” the DGFT said in a notification. However, it said that the consignments of this rice are being allowed under four different conditions. Read here

Bajaj Allianz, Sun Life, HDFC Life, and others found to evade Rs 2,350 crore GST

As many as 15 insurance companies, including Bajaj Allianz, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance along with some public insurers have been found to evade Rs 2,350 crore of Goods and Service Tax (GST). Read here

Nifty closes shy of 20,000 amid strong rally and robust fundamentals

The flagship Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was on the verge of breaching the psychological 20,000 mark on July 20. In the past three months, the index has surged by 15 percent, fueled by inflows of over Rs 1.3 lakh crore. Meanwhile, the mid- and small-cap indices have experienced an even more substantial rally, each rising by about 25 percent. Several factors contribute to the market's bull run. Read here

L&T to consider share buyback proposal, special dividend on July 25

Larsen & Toubro said that its board will consider on July 25 a proposal for buyback of equity shares and payment of special dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24. Read here

Jio Financial Services investors sitting on 100% capital gain after price discovery

Investors, who had purchased shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) on July 19, a day ahead of the Jio Financial Services demerger, are now sitting on 100 percent capital gain. After the special pre-open session conducted by exchanges on July 20, the discovered price for Jio Financial Services was Rs 261.85, while RIL settled at Rs 2,589 a share. Read here

Auto sector Q1 preview: EBITDA margins set to jump on price hikes, fall in input costs

Automobile companies are expected to witness a jump in profit margins in the 1QFY24 on the back of price hikes and steady input costs. "Sustained decline in the prices of commodities like aluminium, copper, steel and precious metals on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis will continue to benefit gross margin expansion, as seen in recent quarters," InCred Equities said in results preview for the sector. Read here

India and SE Asian economies to expand at 5.4% over 2023-2026: S&P Global

The combined economies of India and Southeast Asia will expand at an annual clip of 5.4 percent over 2023-2026, compared with 3.2 percent for the world, according to S&P Global Ratings. “Together, these countries had $6.4 trillion in nominal GDP at the end of 2002--if this were one country, it would be the world's third-largest economy,” read the rating agency’s statement. Read here