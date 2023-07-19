Catch up on the Evening Top Stories

Tata aims for global EV supply chain dominance with £4-billion gigafactory

The Tata group's announcement of setting up a 40 GW battery cell gigafactory with an investment of over £4 billion in the United Kingdom (UK) comes close on the heels of its $1.6 billion MoU with the Gujarat government for setting up a similar plant in the state. Taken together, with two such factories, the Indian conglomerate bids fair to emerge as a major player in the global electric vehicle supply chain. Read here

HDFC Bank ready to take benefits of merger, says Chairman Atanu Chakraborty

India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank is now fully poised to take the benefits of the merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), said part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty in his message to shareholders on July 19. The merger came into effect from July 1. Read more here

L&T Finance Holdings Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 531 crore

L&T Finance Holdings on July 19 reported a 103 percent rise in net profit to Rs 531 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. In the same period last year, the net profit was Rs 262 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit rose around 6 percent. Read here

Infosys Q1 Preview: Net profit seen rising 14% YoY; guidance, project pipeline in focus

India's second-biggest IT firm Infosys is expected to report a 14 percent growth in net profit for the first quarter of this fiscal, though sequentially both profit and revenue expansion is likely to be flat-to-marginally negative amid the slowdown in the West, analysts said. The Bengaluru-headquartered company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 6,098 crore, representing a 13.76 percent jump YoY, as per the average of a poll of estimates of five brokerages. Details here

Charges of fraud against SpiceJet CMD 'serious in nature', observes Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court, while hearing a bail plea by SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh on July 19, noted that the allegations against him of fraud in a share transfer agreement were serious in nature. Read more here

IndusInd Bank plans to partner with real estate companies to boost home loan book: MD & CEO

Private-sector lender IndusInd Bank is looking at partnering with real estate developers and companies to ramp up its home loan portfolio, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) Sumant Kathpalia told Moneycontrol after announcing the bank's Q1FY24 results in Mumbai on July 18. Read more here

GST officials visit Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad's office premises in Mumbai

Goods and services tax (GST) officials visited the office premises of Ronnie Screwvala's upGrad on July 19 in Mumbai for a routine survey, the edtech unicorn said in a statement. The recent visit by GST officials to upGrad's office premises marks the second occasion where a startup has drawn the attention of government authorities. Read more here

Hindustan Unilever Q1 Preview: Net profit likely to rise 13.6% on volume growth

Hindustan Unilever is expected to report a net profit of Rs 2,581 crore on July 20 in its financial results for the April to June quarter. While the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant is likely to record a 13.6 percent on-year and 5.2 percent on-quarter rise in bottomline for the first quarter of this fiscal, its revenue is pegged at Rs 15,477 crore, with a likely growth of 9.1 percent over the last year and 4.6 percent over the last quarter. Read here

Shriram Group to exit Shriram Properties by selling stake to CEO Murali

Chennai-based non-banking financial conglomerate Shriram Group has decided to exit Shriram Properties, said two people aware of the development. It will sell its stake to M Murali, the chief executive officer of the property company, they said. Read more here