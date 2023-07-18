A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of our most important stories this evening:

Vedanta to begin semiconductor plant after govt approval for revised plan

Vedanta semiconductor head Akarsh K Hebbar on July 18 said that the company "remains fully committed to building India’s first semiconductor and display fabs in Dholera Special Investment Region in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat." Regarding this, Hebbar added that substantial progress has happened to tie up technology and equity partners in semiconductors and they will make an announcement soon. Read more here

IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 33% YoY to Rs 2,124 crore, asset quality stays healthy

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on July 18 reported a net profit of Rs 2,124 crore for the April-June quarter, which marks a 33 percent jump as compared to Rs 1,631 crore clocked in the year-ago period. Read more here

G20: IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva says global growth shows resilience, but lowering inflation top goal

Global growth has shown "some resilience" in the face of successive shocks, but prospects aren't encouraging, Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. Georgieva maintained that India is a "bright spot" in the global economy. Read more here

India tops the world with 80 listings as SMEs rush to go public

The BSE and the NSE have jointly pushed India to the top of the global stock exchange rankings in terms of the number of initial public offers landing at bourses. The Indian exchanges have defied the global downturn with 80 listings so far this year, which is a 33 percent increase over the 60 IPOs floated a year back. Read more here

ICICI Lombard Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 12% to Rs 390.4 crore

Private sector general insurance company ICICI Lombard General Insurance on July 18 reported a net profit of Rs 390.4 crore for the April-June 2023 quarter, a jump from Rs 12 percent in the corresponding period last year. Read more here.

ICICI Prudential net profit rises 32.7% to Rs 207 crore on new businesses

ICICI Prudential Life on July 18 reported a 32.7 percent on-year rise in net profit at Rs 207 crore for the April-June quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 156 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, while for the entire FY23, it recorded a bottomline of Rs 811 crore. Read more here

Opposition alliance 'INDIA' to hold next meet in Mumbai; coordination committee to be set up

Leaders of 26 Opposition parties, who met in Bengaluru on July 18, announced they would hold their next meeting in Mumbai, where the alliance will finalise members of the coordination committee. The alliance, with consensus of all 26 political parties, has been named as 'INDIA' or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Read more here