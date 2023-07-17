A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of our most important stories this evening:

LTIMindtree Q1 Results: Net profit up 4% at Rs 1,152 crore

LTI Mindtree's net profit missed the estimates by 3.6 percent and the revenue fell short by 0.5 percent. The CNBC TV-18 poll saw the profit at around Rs 1,194 crore and revenue at Rs 1,458 crore. More here

Patanjali up 3% after GQG acquires 6% stake via OFS

Patanjali Foods recently completed a sale of a 7 percent stake, resulting in a decrease in the promoter group's ownership in the company to 73.82 percent from 80.82 percent. This transaction ensured compliance with the minimum shareholding requirements. More here

Sheela Foam confirms acquisition of Kurlon, to buy 35% stake in Furlenco

Sheela Foam on July 17 confirmed the acquisition of rival Kurlon Enterprises and announced its decision to pick up a 35 percent stake in furniture rental company Furlenco, also known as House of Kieraya Ltd, for Rs 300 crore. More here

Crude oil prices not sustainable beyond $80 per barrel: Analysts

Crude oil prices have gained momentum in recent weeks amid supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and easing inflation in the US. The price of crude oil has been hovering around $80 per barrel in July. More here

Govt borrowing cost may stay elevated as path to 4% inflation uncertain

The Indian government’s cost of borrowing may stay elevated for the next six months amid uncertainties over the trajectory of inflation and when it will return to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target of 4 percent, a government official said. More here

Zee forms panel to oversee operations as SEBI order bans Punit Goenka

Media company Zee Entertainment has formed a committee to oversee the company's operations as SEBI has barred MD and CEO Punit Goenka. The Interim Committee will be under the supervision of the board and will seek its guidance on all matters pertaining to the company. More here

NBFCs are among top mutual fund buys. Here's why

Financials remain the darlings of Dalal Street with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) now grabbing the spotlight within this sector. In June, mutual funds heavily invested in NBFC stocks while booking profits from private banking stocks. More here