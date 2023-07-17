English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 17, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST
    Here is a collection of our most important stories this evening:

    LTIMindtree Q1 Results: Net profit up 4% at Rs 1,152 crore

    LTI Mindtree's net profit missed the estimates by 3.6 percent and the revenue fell short by 0.5 percent. The CNBC TV-18 poll saw the profit at around Rs 1,194 crore and revenue at Rs 1,458 crore. More here

    Patanjali up 3% after GQG acquires 6% stake via OFS

    Patanjali Foods recently completed a sale of a 7 percent stake, resulting in a decrease in the promoter group's ownership in the company to 73.82 percent from 80.82 percent. This transaction ensured compliance with the minimum shareholding requirements. More here

    Sheela Foam confirms acquisition of Kurlon, to buy 35% stake in Furlenco

    Sheela Foam on July 17 confirmed the acquisition of rival Kurlon Enterprises and announced its decision to pick up a 35 percent stake in furniture rental company Furlenco, also known as House of Kieraya Ltd, for Rs 300 crore. More here

    Crude oil prices not sustainable beyond $80 per barrel: Analysts 

    Crude oil prices have gained momentum in recent weeks amid supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and easing inflation in the US. The price of crude oil has been hovering around $80 per barrel in July. More here

    Govt borrowing cost may stay elevated as path to 4% inflation uncertain 

    The Indian government’s cost of borrowing may stay elevated for the next six months amid uncertainties over the trajectory of inflation and when it will return to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target of 4 percent, a government official said. More here

    Zee forms panel to oversee operations as SEBI order bans Punit Goenka 

    Media company Zee Entertainment has formed a committee to oversee the company's operations as SEBI has barred MD and CEO Punit Goenka. The Interim Committee will be under the supervision of the board and will seek its guidance on all matters pertaining to the company. More here

    NBFCs are among top mutual fund buys. Here's why 

    Financials remain the darlings of Dalal Street with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) now grabbing the spotlight within this sector. In June, mutual funds heavily invested in NBFC stocks while booking profits from private banking stocks. More here

