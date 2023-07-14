Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

India's trade deficit for June shrinks slightly on larger import fall

India's merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $20.13 billion in June, compared to $22.1 billion in May. The trade deficit has slightly shrunk as fall in imports was larger than the fall in exports. More here

Chandrayaan 3: India sets course for Moon as LVM3 successfully lifts off from Sriharikota

The Launch Vehicle Mark - III (LVM3) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), carrying the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft lifted off from Sriharikota on July 14 at 2.35 pm, making it the third time that India set course for the Moon. More here

Nifty closes above 19,500 for first time with VIX near historic lows

The Nifty50 opened higher at 19,493 and remained rangebound with a positive bias. In the last hour, the bulls strengthened more and lifted the index to a fresh all-time high of 19,595. Finally, the index ended at new closing high of 19,564, up 151 points. More here

Image: Moneycontrol

JPMorgan Chase 2Q profits rose 67% with boost from takeover

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said second-quarter profits rose by 67 percent as the nation's largest bank made more loans to customers and took advantage of higher interest rates and its recent acquisition of First Republic. More here

Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: Net profit falls 19% to Rs 721 crore

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on July 14 reported a net profit of Rs 721 crore for the April-June 2023 quarter, down from Rs 886 crore in the corresponding period last year. More here

MFs continue betting big on healthcare stocks in June

Ten out of 11 mutual fund houses covered by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research have gone overweight on pharma and healthcare, as against their weightage in Nifty 200. More here

Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar takes reins of Finance Ministry

This expansion took place weeks after the Ajit Pawar faction joined the ruling alliance of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party. More here