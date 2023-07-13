Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Wipro Q1 Results: Net profit rises 12% YoY to Rs 2,870 crore, misses estimates

IT services firm Wipro on July 13 reported 11.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. Sequentially, however, net profit was down by 6.6 percent due to a decline in all major financial metrics. More here

Byju’s ropes in TV Mohandas Pai, Rajnish Kumar to join new advisory panel

Byju's move to constitute a new advisory committee and rope in Pai and Kumar comes just a few weeks after its three key board members and its auditor resigned. More here

28% GST on online gaming to yield Rs 20,000 cr annually: Revenue Secy

The online gaming industry is currently paying only 2-3 percent GST which is even less than 5 percent tax applicable on food items consumed by a common man. said Sanjay Malhotra, revenue secretary. More here

June aviation data: Domestic passenger traffic up 18.8% on year

June Aviation Data released by DGCA shows that air traffic has surpassed pre-COVID levels. In June 2019, domestic airlines flew only 120.25 lakh passengers against 124.87 lakh this June. More here

Will jewellery retailer Senco Gold be able to glitter on debut?

At the upper end of the issue price band of Rs 301-317 per share, it is available at a 15.5x P/E on FY23 basis against peers Titan at 83.5x and Kalyan Jewellers India at 35x, with a market capitalisation of Rs 2,462 crore. More here

Utkarsh Small Finance sees oversubscription on the back of brisk growth prospects

Utkarsh Small Finance has been on a solid growth path over the past four years with its loan book growing in excess of 30 percent between FY19 and FY23. This is in line with the growth posted by other small finance banks of similar size. More here

Switching between old, new tax regimes possible, with some hassles

If you are a salaried individual, you can alter the tax regime while filing returns. But those who run businesses or are self-employed can switch only once during their lifetime. More here