    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2023 / 06:38 PM IST
    Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

    Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Wipro Q1 Results: Net profit rises 12% YoY to Rs 2,870 crore, misses estimates 

    IT services firm Wipro on July 13 reported 11.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. Sequentially, however, net profit was down by 6.6 percent due to a decline in all major financial metrics. More here

    Byju’s ropes in TV Mohandas Pai, Rajnish Kumar to join new advisory panel

    Byju's move to constitute a new advisory committee and rope in Pai and Kumar comes just a few weeks after its three key board members and its auditor resigned. More here

    28% GST on online gaming to yield Rs 20,000 cr annually: Revenue Secy

    The online gaming industry is currently paying only 2-3 percent GST which is even less than 5 percent tax applicable on food items consumed by a common man. said Sanjay Malhotra, revenue secretary. More here

    June aviation data: Domestic passenger traffic up 18.8% on year

    June Aviation Data released by DGCA shows that air traffic has surpassed pre-COVID levels. In June 2019, domestic airlines flew only 120.25 lakh passengers against 124.87 lakh this June. More here

    Will jewellery retailer Senco Gold be able to glitter on debut? 

    At the upper end of the issue price band of Rs 301-317 per share, it is available at a 15.5x P/E on FY23 basis against peers Titan at 83.5x and Kalyan Jewellers India at 35x, with a market capitalisation of Rs 2,462 crore. More here

    Utkarsh Small Finance sees oversubscription on the back of brisk growth prospects

    Utkarsh Small Finance has been on a solid growth path over the past four years with its loan book growing in excess of 30 percent between FY19 and FY23. This is in line with the growth posted by other small finance banks of similar size. More here

    Switching between old, new tax regimes possible, with some hassles

    If you are a salaried individual, you can alter the tax regime while filing returns. But those who run businesses or are self-employed can switch only once during their lifetime. More here

