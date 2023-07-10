Most interesting articles from this evening

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Foxconn not proceeding with Vedanta JV on mega semiconductor plan

Foxconn and Vedanta signed a pact last year to invest $19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production plants in the western state of Gujarat, seeking to tap into the country's plans to become an electronics major. More here

Wind up Jet Airways, resolution plan not working, creditors tells SC

Appearing for the creditor, additional solicitor general N Venkatraman tells the court that Jalan Kalrock Consortium, which was given ownership of the airline, has not infused any funds in the company. More here

Satin Creditcare to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via private placement of NCDs

Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SCNL) on July 10 said its board has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches. More here

Indian banks report Rs 4.69 lakh crore loss in frauds in last 9 years: RTI

Indian banks reported a Rs 4.69 lakh crore loss on account of frauds between June 1, 2014, and March 31, 2023, from around 65017 frauds reported across banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in response to a right to information (RTI) query. More here

Image: Moneycontrol

Google-backed Dunzo defers June salaries for 500 employees

After a string of layoffs this year, Google-backed Dunzo, the quick-commerce player, has now deferred the salaries of 50 percent of its employees for the month of June. The company’s top management will be the most affected by the move. More here

Private investment in real estate marginally declines 5% in Q1FY24: Report

Private equity (PE) investment activity in the real estate sector declined 5 percent year-on-year in April-June to $1.9 billion on account of increasing interest rates, a report by real estate consultancy Anarock said on July 10. More here

Finfluencers need to be regulated urgently: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha. Kamath, who is part of SEBI's Secondary Market Advisory Committee, said that one of the committee's responsibilities is to recommend measures for improving market safety, transparency, and integrity. More here