    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 10, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST
    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Foxconn not proceeding with Vedanta JV on mega semiconductor plan

    Foxconn and Vedanta signed a pact last year to invest $19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production plants in the western state of Gujarat, seeking to tap into the country's plans to become an electronics major. More here

    Wind up Jet Airways, resolution plan not working, creditors tells SC 

    Appearing for the creditor, additional solicitor general N Venkatraman tells the court that Jalan Kalrock Consortium, which was given ownership of the airline, has not infused any funds in the company. More here

    Satin Creditcare to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via private placement of NCDs

    Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SCNL) on July 10 said its board has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches. More here

    Indian banks report Rs 4.69 lakh crore loss in frauds in last 9 years: RTI 

    Indian banks reported a Rs 4.69 lakh crore loss on account of frauds between June 1, 2014, and March 31, 2023, from around 65017 frauds reported across banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in response to a right to information (RTI) query. More here

    Google-backed Dunzo defers June salaries for 500 employees

    After a string of layoffs this year, Google-backed Dunzo, the quick-commerce player, has now deferred the salaries of 50 percent of its employees for the month of June. The company’s top management will be the most affected by the move. More here

    Private investment in real estate marginally declines 5% in Q1FY24: Report

    Private equity (PE) investment activity in the real estate sector declined 5 percent year-on-year in April-June to $1.9 billion on account of increasing interest rates, a report by real estate consultancy Anarock said on July 10. More here

    Finfluencers need to be regulated urgently: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath 

    Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha. Kamath, who is part of SEBI's Secondary Market Advisory Committee, said that one of the committee's responsibilities is to recommend measures for improving market safety, transparency, and integrity. More here

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 10, 2023 06:45 pm