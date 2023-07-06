A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Byju Raveendran holds EGM amid crisis, proposes setting up Board Advisory Committee

Byju's founder Byju Raveendran organised an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the crisis-ridden edtech company on July 4, following the resignations of three key directors and the auditor, to address ongoing company issues. Read more here

Titan Q1 update: Revenue grows 20% YoY on strong performance in key businesses

Titan Company on July 6 said it has registered a 20 percent YoY revenue growth with all key consumer businesses exhibiting double-digit growth for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The jewellery maker also said that during the quarter, it added 68 stores, including CaratLane, taking Titan's retail presence to 2,778 stores. Read more here

Zee-Sony merger: NCLT adjourns matter till July 10

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on July 6 adjourned the matter on the Zee-Sony merger till July 10. Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO Punit Goenka is not the company; the scheme shouldn't be held up, argued Zee's counsel before the tribunal during the hearing, a website reported. Read more here

Go First RP to contest HC order allowing lessors to inspect, carry out maintenance of aircraft

Go First's Resolution Professional is set to contest the Delhi High Court's order, which allowed lessors to conduct inspections and maintenance work of 30 aircraft and their parts at regular intervals. Read more here

FMCG companies to see moderate revenue growth, but greater margins in Q1FY24

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to report moderate revenue growth in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This is due in part to companies’ cutting prices and in part, to lower rural demand. Read more here

Adani Green approves Rs 12,300 crore fundraising via QIP; shares up 1.5%

The board of Adani Green Energy has approved the proposal to raise Rs 12,3000 crore through a qualified institutional placement route on July 6. The news of the fundraising also lifted shares of Adani Green Energy over 2 percent higher during intraday trade. Read more here

Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14, announces ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 6 announced that its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 14 from the space port at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. ISRO's new heavy lift launch vehicle LVM-3 will carry out the Moon mission. Read more here