A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

JP Morgan's Sanjay Mookim on what will drive India's long-term consumption boom

JPMorgan India's Sanjay Mookim is sanguine about India's long-term economic growth and feels that it will benefit from the consumption boom underpinned by income potential and a robust safety net for those at the bottom of the pyramid. Read more here.

Here’s why Samir Arora considers L&T to be a good buy

Helios Capital tracked the performance of the L&T stock for the past four election periods starting from 2004 to 2019. The company identified a pattern of underperformance over three years but an outperformance pattern over the remainder of one year prior to the elections. Arora has invested in the stock by placing his bets on this cyclical pattern. Read more here.

Is MPC member Jayanth Varma just a contrarian or ahead of the curve?

At their first meeting during October 7-9, 2020 (25th for the MPC since inception), one member recorded his dissent on the monetary policy stance. The dissenting voice was that of Jayanth R Varma, professor at IIM-Ahmedabad. The MPC recorded a consensus vote on the decision for the policy rate. Read more here.

HDFC Bank expects healthy growth across segments in next 5–6 years: Chairman Atanu Chakraborty

The bank, Chakraborty said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 after its merger with HDFC Ltd., will bring in healthy net interest margins (NIM) and offer customers of HDFC Ltd products like insurance, personal loans etc. at competitive rates through its large network. Read more here.

IDFC First Bank falls as merger ratio favours IDFC: Can the bank make it to MSCI index?

As of July 3 closing price, IDFC shareholders are getting a premium of 17 percent. The IDFC Ltd stock had already rallied 7 percent on Monday. This indicates a premium of 24 percent based on Friday's (June 30) closing price. Read more here.

Google set to hire former Apple executive as India policy head

Sreenivasa Reddy, currently a senior engineering executive at Microsoft Corp, is likely to join Google toward the end of this year, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. He previously worked in senior positions at Apple Inc.’s India regulatory team and headed government relations at the local unit of Swedish telecom-gear maker Ericsson AB, helping to drive domestic manufacturing at both companies. Read more here.

Meta's Instagram Threads sparks controversy for seeking personal data

The software appeared briefly on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store before its launch. According to the official Apple App Store listing, Meta's Threads may gather information on contacts, browsing history, usage, location, search history, identifiers, financial data, health, fitness, and other sensitive data. Read more here.