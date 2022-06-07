Representative image.

Here are the top stories this evening:

Liquidity withdrawal expected as RBI is likely to hike rates tomorrow

Measures to tighten liquidity are expected to accompany a rise in Indian interest rates on Wednesday, adding upward pressure to bond yields and increasing the need for central bank measures to support government borrowing.

Read here to know more

Market extends losses ahead of MPC outcome

Indian equity benchmarks extended their losing streak to a third day on June 7 amid fears that the Reserve Bank of India will the next day increase interest rates when its monetary policy committee (MPC) concludes its meeting.

Read here to know more

Air sports market has potential to be Rs 800-1,000 crore in India: Civil aviation minister

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on June 7 said that the air sports market in India has the potential to grow to become Rs 1,000-crore industry in the future if the government supports growth of the segment.

Read here to know more

How the politics of free power is killing discoms

Promises are made to be broken. But the promise of free power is one of the reasons that have left the power sector supply chain broken.

Read here to know more

Early-stage funding in India’s tech startups hit 12-month low in May

While early-stage funding in the Indian tech startup ecosystem fell to a 12-month low in May, late-stage inflows dropped below $1 billion for the first time in the past one year, according to a report.

Read here to know more

Exclusive: Metaverse is not our soul. That’s where the disagreements started: Tanay Pratap

In a chat with Moneycontrol, Tanay Pratap, founder and CEO of Invact Metaversity, opens up about how important it is for cofounders to have a courtship, why one should not quit the mission and how Invact will focus on education and not the metaverse.

Read here to know more

Here's why India rushed to calm West Asia after fury over BJP spokespersons’ comments

The Indian government’s prompt move to calm West Asian nations’ fury following offensive statements by spokespersons of the ruling BJP underscores the importance the country attaches to nurturing trade and economic ties with the countries in the region.