    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Moneycontrol News
    June 07, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Liquidity withdrawal expected as RBI is likely to hike rates tomorrow

    Measures to tighten liquidity are expected to accompany a rise in Indian interest rates on Wednesday, adding upward pressure to bond yields and increasing the need for central bank measures to support government borrowing.

    Market extends losses ahead of MPC outcome

    Related stories

    Indian equity benchmarks extended their losing streak to a third day on June 7 amid fears that the Reserve Bank of India will the next day increase interest rates when its monetary policy committee (MPC) concludes its meeting.

    Air sports market has potential to be Rs 800-1,000 crore in India: Civil aviation minister

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on June 7 said that the air sports market in India has the potential to grow to become Rs 1,000-crore industry in the future if the government supports growth of the segment.

    How the politics of free power is killing discoms

    Promises are made to be broken. But the promise of free power is one of the reasons that have left the power sector supply chain broken.

    Early-stage funding in India’s tech startups hit 12-month low in May

    While early-stage funding in the Indian tech startup ecosystem fell to a 12-month low in May, late-stage inflows dropped below $1 billion for the first time in the past one year, according to a report.

    Exclusive: Metaverse is not our soul. That’s where the disagreements started: Tanay Pratap

    In a chat with Moneycontrol, Tanay Pratap, founder and CEO of Invact Metaversity, opens up about how important it is for cofounders to have a courtship, why one should not quit the mission and how Invact will focus on education and not the metaverse.

    Here's why India rushed to calm West Asia after fury over BJP spokespersons’ comments

    The Indian government’s prompt move to calm West Asian nations’ fury following offensive statements by spokespersons of the ruling BJP underscores the importance the country attaches to nurturing trade and economic ties with the countries in the region.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #discoms #Moneycontrol Selects #RBI MPC #Tanay Pratap #tech startups #Top Stories
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 06:55 pm
