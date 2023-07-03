Round-up of most interesting articles from this evening

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat phone at starting price of Rs 999

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, on July 3 announced the launch of the internet-enabled 'Jio Bharat' phones, at a price of Rs 999. The basic recharge plan for Jio Bharat phone users will begin at "Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data", as compared to "other operators’ Rs 179 plan for voice calls and 2 GB data", Jio said. More here

Work on Micron semiconductor factory to start in 4-6 weeks: IT Minister

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that five companies have been given approvals for the government's Design-Linked Incentive scheme as part of the semiconductor programme. More here

Bulls tighten grip; Market at fresh high led by metal, oil & gas, financials

The market continued its northbound journey and also started the July month on a stronger note as the benchmarks hit fresh record highs with Sensex crossing 65,000 for the first time on July 3 led by metal, oil & gas, and financials. More here

GIFT Nifty: 'Retail firms to directly invest in listed depositories of global firms'

The Singapore Stock Exchange Nifty or SGX Nifty will be rebranded as the GIFT Nifty as it shifts to the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) in the GIFT City and all derivative contracts, valued at about $7.5 billion, that traded in Singapore will relocate to India. More here

Avenue Supermarts Q1 update: Standalone revenue up to Rs 11,584 crore

The company reported a standalone revenue of 9,806.89 crore in Q1 FY22. While the company shared its business update for the first quarter, the financials result for the April–June 2023 period is yet to be released. More here

MOIL clocks best-ever quarterly production in Q1, marks 35% YoY growth

On the sales front, state-owned manganese miner MOIL recorded the best-ever Q1 sales performance, registering sales of 3.96 lakh MT, marking a 39 percent YoY growth. More here

Why is Indian pharma failing to meet US standards?

It’s not as if domestic manufacturing has suddenly become sloppy. A closer look will reveal the strides made by Indian pharma firms as they attempt to break into the complex drugs space, which attracts higher scrutiny. More here