English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 03, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST
    Round-up of most interesting articles from this evening

    Round-up of most interesting articles from this evening

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat phone at starting price of Rs 999

    Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, on July 3 announced the launch of the internet-enabled 'Jio Bharat' phones, at a price of Rs 999. The basic recharge plan for Jio Bharat phone users will begin at "Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data", as compared to "other operators’ Rs 179 plan for voice calls and 2 GB data", Jio said. More here

    Work on Micron semiconductor factory to start in 4-6 weeks: IT Minister 

    IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that five companies have been given approvals for the government's Design-Linked Incentive scheme as part of the semiconductor programme. More here

    Related stories

    Bulls tighten grip; Market at fresh high led by metal, oil & gas, financials

    The market continued its northbound journey and also started the July month on a stronger note as the benchmarks hit fresh record highs with Sensex crossing 65,000 for the first time on July 3 led by metal, oil & gas, and financials. More here

    Image: Moneycontrol

    GIFT Nifty: 'Retail firms to directly invest in listed depositories of global firms'

    The Singapore Stock Exchange Nifty or SGX Nifty will be rebranded as the GIFT Nifty as it shifts to the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) in the GIFT City and all derivative contracts, valued at about $7.5 billion, that traded in Singapore will relocate to India. More here

    Avenue Supermarts Q1 update: Standalone revenue up to Rs 11,584 crore

    The company reported a standalone revenue of 9,806.89 crore in Q1 FY22. While the company shared its business update for the first quarter, the financials result for the April–June 2023 period is yet to be released. More here

    MOIL clocks best-ever quarterly production in Q1, marks 35% YoY growth

    On the sales front, state-owned manganese miner MOIL recorded the best-ever Q1 sales performance, registering sales of 3.96 lakh MT, marking a 39 percent YoY growth. More here

    Why is Indian pharma failing to meet US standards?

    It’s not as if domestic manufacturing has suddenly become sloppy. A closer look will reveal the strides made by Indian pharma firms as they attempt to break into the complex drugs space, which attracts higher scrutiny. More here

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MC Selects #Moneycontrol Selects #top news
    first published: Jul 3, 2023 07:38 pm