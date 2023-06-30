Round-up of most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Centre's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April-May

In May, the fiscal deficit was just Rs 76,692 crore – the second-lowest in 13 months and down from Rs 1.29 lakh crore in My 2022 – thanks to non-tax revenue more than tripling to Rs 1.24 crore. More here

‘It is time to hang my boots’: Parekh in last letter to HDFC shareholders

In his last letter to shareholders of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on June 30, Chairman Deepak Parekh announced his retirement ahead of the mega merger with HDFC Bank saying it is time for him to hang up his boots. More here

India's key infra sector growth slows down to 4.3% in May

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.3 percent in May 2023 due to a decline in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity. More here

Rates on some small savings schemes hiked by 10-30 bps for July-September

The rates on some of these instruments have been raised by 10-30 basis points and now range from 4.0 percent to 8.2 percent, the finance ministry said on June 30. More here

NDR Warehousing files draft InvIT papers to raise around Rs 1,500 crore

Leading logistics solutions provider NDR Warehousing, which is backed by Bahrain's Investcorp, has filed draft papers with Sebi to raise approximately Rs 1,500 crore via the InvIT or infrastructure investment trust route. More here

DGCA to conduct special audit of Go First facilities in Delhi, Mumbai

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will conduct an audit of Go First’s facilities in Mumbai and Delhi from July 4-6 focused on safety. Following the audit, the regulator will take a call on whether to permit the airline to resume operations. More here

A funding winter’s tale: Corporate governance failures hold many lessons

A number of startups have faced governance issues over the last 18 months, including BharatPe, Zillingo, DeHaat, Pristyn Care, GoMechanic, and Mojocare. In every instance, the issues came to the surface only after close scrutiny of these companies’ books and operations. More here