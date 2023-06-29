A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

TCS sacks six employees, bans six staffing firms in recruitment bribe case: N Chandrasekaran

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) banned around six employees and six business associate (BA) firms or staffing firms in relation to the recruitment bribe case, said chairman N Chandrasekaran, addressing several reports and shareholder queries on the issue that came up during the IT services major's annual general meeting (AGM) on June 29.

ICICI Sec to become wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank. Check out share swap ratio

ICICI Securities on June 29 announced that the broking firm will delist and become a wholly owned subsidiary of its parent company ICICI Bank. Public shareholders of ICICI Securities would be allotted 67 equity shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 equity shares of the company.

Nifty bulls unlikely to rest after breakout, bet on these 3 stocks

While the stock price was inching higher, it crossed above multiple moving averages of 50-day, 100-day and 200-day MA (moving average). This up move halted near Rs 2,584 levels in this month and experienced a corrective decline. This decline took support near 50-day as well as 200-day MA and now is showing signs of reversal.

Top stories this evening

Fire breaks out at BharatPe's Malviya Nagar warehouse

A fire broke out in fintech unicorn BharatPe's warehouse in Malviya Nagar area of Delhi last night due to an electrical short-circuit, damaging swipe machines, soundboxes and other company material worth Rs 50 lakh.

Correction in new-tech stocks healthy; quality-at-any-price strategy at the receiving end: Anand Shah

These businesses, while being new age and bringing innovative products and services to the table, faced overly high expectations. Shah highlighted the importance of these companies now focusing on profitability. "We have seen correction in that segment of the market and that's very healthy. Those businesses are coming around and saying that, look, we also have to make money from a point where they were not expecting to make money and still commanding high valuations. To that extent, there has been some semblance of sanity coming into these stocks correcting," said Shah.

WHO's cancer research agency to say aspartame sweetener a possible carcinogen: Report

Aspartame, used in products from Coca-Cola diet sodas to Mars' Extra chewing gum and some Snapple drinks, will be listed in July as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" for the first time by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organization's (WHO) cancer research arm, the sources said.

Leaders who attended opposition meet in Patna involved in scams: Amit Shah

Taking on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who organised the meeting, Shah said the people of the state will give a "befitting reply to corrupt leaders" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. While addressing a mega rally at Lakhisarai in Munger parliamentary constituency, organised by his party BJP, the union home minister claimed that all attempts of the Congress to project Rahul Gandhi as a mass leader have "failed".