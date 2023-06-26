Most interesting articles from this evening

Airtel Business CEO Ajay Chitkara resigns, telco reshuffles top team

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on June 26 said that Airtel Business' Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ajay Chitkara, has tendered resignation from the post. He will helm the company until the third week of August 2023. More here

Centre approves Rs 56,415 crore to 16 states as interest-free capex loans

The maximum amount, of Rs 9,640 crore, has been allocated to Bihar, followed by Rs 7,850 crore to Madhya Pradesh, Rs 7,523 crore to West Bengal, Rs 6,026 crore to Rajasthan, and Rs 4,528 crore to Odisha. More here

Aditya Birla Capital launches QIP, floor price set at Rs 175.9 per share

Aditya Birla Capital on June 26 announced that it has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue. The floor price of the said QIP is set at Rs 175.99 per share, the financial services company said in a regulatory filing. More here

Higher ESOP payout affected margins in FY23; expenses to come down: Ideaforge

The company anticipates that it will not grow at the same pace as the Indian drone industry, which is expected to grow at least 18 times over the next five years as it does not plan to venture into the consumer and agri-spray drone segments. More here

Can’t afford to take our eye off the ball: HUL Chairman on competition

At the company's 90th AGM, Nitin Paranjpe said that the company can continue to grow well and give good returns even with competition. The FMCG giant has been facing competition from Patanjali, Reliance Retail as well as many digital firms. More here

US stocks face downside risk, may see a boil-the-frog recession: JP Morgan

The big worry for central banks is a wage-price spiral, where both wages and prices move up in lockstep, forcing rates to move ever higher. That eventually compresses corporate pricing power and hurts profits, while banks pull back on lending. More here

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani pay halves in FY23 to Rs 32 crore

India’s fifth-largest IT services company Tech Mahindra’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) CP Gurnani saw his pay fall by 51 percent in FY23 to Rs 32 crore, primarily on account of the stock options exercised, according to the company’s annual report for FY23 released on June 26. More here