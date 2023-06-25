A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Egypt's highest honour 'Order of the Nile' conferred on PM Modi

Instituted in 1915, the 'Order of the Nile' is conferred upon heads of states, crown princes, and vice presidents who offer Egypt or humanity invaluable services. This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Prime Minister Modi. Read more here.

Byju's tells investors it will file 2022 earnings by September: Report

Deloitte said on Thursday it was severing ties with Byju's, one of India's most successful startups, over its "long-delayed" financial statements for the year ended March 2022. Board members representing Peak XV Partners, earlier known as Sequoia Capital India, Prosus and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative also stepped down, without publicly expressing their reasons. Read more here.

Exclusive: The outrageous monthly living expense of fugitive Winsome Diamonds' Jatin Mehta & family

In an exclusive find, Moneycontrol accesses a short order from March 2023 made by Justice Edwin Johnson on the exorbitant monthly allowance to diamond merchant Jatin Mehta and his family to cover living expenses, which excludes legal payments. Read more here.

Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued domestic firms erodes by Rs 1 lakh crore; Reliance takes biggest hit

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys and State Bank of India faced erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap). However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HDFC and Bharti Airtel emerged as the gainers. Read more here.

Exclusive: 3rd Time Lucky? Senco Gold to file papers for Rs 400 cr IPO

The stock shall be listed on the NSE and the BSE. Rs 265 crore of the Rs 400- crore IPO will be a fresh issue, and Rs 135 crore is expected to be an Offer For Sale (OFS). An OFS is when promoters sell their shares and reduce their holdings in a transparent manner through the bidding platform for the Exchange. Read more here.

Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

We have the first weekly loss in the last five consecutive weeks, largely due to profit taking after the BSE Sensex hit a new life high and Nifty was just one point short of establishing a new record high. The cautious mood in global counterparts post rate hikes by the central banks, and hawkish commentary by Fed Chair also dented sentiment. Read more here.

Liquidation scheme for AIFs to aid in deriving maximum value for unliquidated investments: Experts

The new scheme provides flexibility to AIFs to deal with investments that are not sold due to a lack of liquidity during the winding-up process.Also, it allows such unliquidated investments to be either sold to a new scheme of the same AIF (liquidation scheme) or to be distributed in-specie to investors of the AIF. Read more here.