Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Air India, IndiGo to enjoy duopoly in Indian aviation industry: Nuvama Institutional Equities

Due to the grounding of the entire Go First fleet and no new fleet additions planned for SpiceJet, the aviation industry will be left with two major players. Together, these two players--Air India and IndiGo--will have a domestic market share of approximately 80 percent or more, said Nuvama Institutional Equities. Read more here.

Putin calls armed rebellion by mercenary chief a betrayal and promises to defend Russia

Putin said the mutiny amounted to a deadly threat to our statehood and vowed tough actions in response. All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment. The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders, Putin said. Read more here.

What is Russia’s Wagner Group, and why is it accused of mutiny?

Tension between Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s Wagner private militia group, and the nation’s defense establishment exploded in dramatic fashion on Friday. The mercenary chief vowed to punish Russian military leaders, saying Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had orchestrated a missile attack that killed “huge” numbers of his fighters. The Kremlin responded swiftly, denying the attack and accusing Prigozhin of mutiny. Read more here.

PM Modi woos US investors, says 'this is the moment' to invest in India

Addressing business leaders and philanthropists from India and the US as well as other prominent members of the Indian-American community at the Kennedy Centre in Washington on Friday, he stressed that the India-US partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion. Read more here.

Google, Amazon announce major investments in India after meeting with PM Modi in US

During his meeting with the Prime Minister, Sundar Pichai revealed Google's plans to open a global fintech operation center in GIFT City, Gujarat. This move highlights Google's commitment to expanding its presence in India and leveraging the country's growing digital economy. Pichai also shared that Google will invest a substantial $10 billion in the India Digitization Fund, further accelerating the country's digital revolution. Read more here.

Robust growth by Equitas Small Finance Bank to be a trigger for re-rating: Motilal Oswal

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) giving an approval for the re-appointment of PN Vasudevan as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Equitas Small Finance Bank for a period of three years, Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes that the overhang of management succession has been removed. Read more here.

These smallcaps up 10-32% as Sensex hits fresh record high despite volatility

Amid intensified volatility, the market hit record highs in the week ended June 23 but failed to sustain at higher levels on prevailing concerns over global issues - including fears over China's growth prospects, hotter UK CPI inflation data, hawkish commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the unexpected rate hike by the Bank of England and delayed monsoon. Read more here.