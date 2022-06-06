Here are the top stories this evening:

India in talks to increase Russian oil imports from Rosneft

India is looking to double down on its Russian oil imports with state-owned refiners eager to take more heavily-discounted supplies from Rosneft PJSC as international players turn down dealings with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Reserve right to terminate deal: Elon Musk in fresh letter to Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk on June 6 said he "reserves the right" to terminate the deal to take over Twitter, as he accused the social media giant of “resisting and thwarting" his request for data related to spam accounts.

RBI releases standard asset provisioning norms for upper layer NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 6 said that upper-layer non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have to keep 0.25 percent provision for the funded amount outstanding in the case of individual housing loans and loans to small and micro enterprises, while releasing norms on standard assets provisioning for such shadow lenders.

Defence Acquisition Council clears proposals worth Rs 76,390 crore

India’s Defence Acquisition Council on June 6 cleared capital acquisition proposals of the armed forces amounting to Rs 76,390 crore under various categories for domestic procurements. The council approved procurement of rough terrain fork lift trucks, bridge laying tanks, wheeled armoured fighting vehicles with anti-tank guided missiles and weapon locating radars.

Exclusive | Govt considering express approval for export of 1.1 mn tonnes of wheat stuck at ports

With an eye on the impending monsoon season, the government is considering measures to quickly allow the export of more than a million tonnes of wheat, currently trapped at the ports, officials in the know, said. This would entail putting in place a fast-track mechanism to scrutinise and allow export applications for wheat, they added.

Waiting period for some cars touches 2 years as companies scramble for semiconductors

Will you wait nine months to take delivery of a Maruti Ertiga or two years for a Mahindra XUV700? That’s the kind of delays car buyers in India are facing owing to unprecedented disruption in global supply chains, including an acute shortage of semiconductor chips.

Apple WWDC 2022 | There will be limited in-person attendance at WWDC 2022

Last month, Apple announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC). The event which is scheduled to run from June 6 to June 10 will be hosted virtually but Apple did let a few developers register to be randomly selected for in-person attendance at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

