Here are the top stories this evening

Exclusive | Indian Railways plans to float tender worth Rs 25,000 crore to procure 60,000 wagons in July-Sept

As part of its plan to increase the share of Indian Railways' freight traffic, the Ministry of Railways is planning to procure another 60,000 wagons at a cost of around Rs 25,000 crore. Sources close to the development said that the ministry will in July-September float tenders for the procurement of the wagons, of which 10,000 may be aluminium. Read details here.

Byju's in talks with investors who quit board to reconsider

Byju’s is asking three global investors to reconsider their decision to quit its board, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said, as the Indian education technology firm wrestles with the fallout of its auditor’s resignation. Read more.

India's forex reserves jump $2.35 billion to $596 billion

India’s forex reserves increased by $2.35 billion to $596.098 billion for the week ended June 16, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The overall reserves had dropped by $1.318 billion to $593.749 billion in the previous reporting week. Details here.

RBI imposes penalty on Axis Bank, two others for rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India on June June 23 said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Axis Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of the RBI directions. These are related to Prudential Norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances – Credit Card Accounts, the RBI said. More here.

Walmart-backed PhonePe launches merchant lending services

Fintech major PhonePe on June 23 launched its merchant lending services on its platform allowing banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to provide access to credit to its 35 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) merchants. Details here.

Price stability key to high, sustainable growth: RBI Bulletin

Inflation is slowing personal consumption expenditure and bringing down price rise and stabilising inflation expectations is key to reviving consumer spending, according to authors of the Reserve Bank of India's bulletin for the month of June. Read more.