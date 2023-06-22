Here are the top stories this evening.

Three Byju's board members tender resignation due to differences with founder Byju Raveendran

Key board members of Byju's have tendered their resignations from the company's board due to differences with founder Byju Raveendran on key operational issues, in the latest setback for India's most valued startup. Find out more here.

Accenture forecasts Q4 revenue below estimates

IT consulting firm Accenture forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on June 22 on worries that rising economic uncertainty will keep IT budgets tight and prevent businesses from signing fresh contracts. More here.

Monsoon starts with deficit in 2023, but situation not alarming yet

The onset of monsoon in India has been delayed by a week. However, IMD and Skymet weather teams have both projected a pick-up in rains over the second half of June 2023, with the advancement of monsoon in western and central parts of India. The predictions of normal rainfall for the year too have been promising. Find details here.

MPC minutes: Monetary policy needs to remain in 'brace' mode, says RBI DG Patra

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra said monetary policy needs to remain in 'brace' mode, ensuring that the effects of these shocks dissipate without leaving scars on the economy, according to the minutes of the meeting released on June 22. More here.

Titan Sub Missing: Rescuers acting on war footing but submersible likely out of oxygen by now

The Titanic-tour submersible, which went missing shortly after the expedition was launched four days ago, has run out of oxygen, reports said on June 22. While the US Navy, US Coast Guard and other authorities involved in the rescue operation were yet to issue an update, reports said that 96 hours -- the period for which breathable air was available on the submersible -- has been exhausted since it went missing. Details here.

Deloitte resigns as statutory auditor of Byju's

Deloitte, one of the biggest audit firms in the world, has tendered its resignation as the statutory auditor of Byju's, adding to a long list of troubles for India's most valued startup. More here.