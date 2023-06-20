A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Google seeks suppliers to move some Pixel production to India

Google has initiated early conversations with companies including home-grown Lava International Ltd and Dixon Technologies India Ltd as well as Foxconn Technology Group's Indian unit Bharat FIH, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named as the matter is private.

Enhanced surveillance measure unfair to micro, small-cap companies: Anand Mohan, Mentor at Equity Bulls

The enhanced surveillance measure (ESM) for micro and small-cap companies, put in place by the market regulator and exchanges from June 5, is unfairly targeting one segment of the stocks, according to a mentor at Equity Bulls. Anand Mohan, who is also the founder of Panguvanigam, questioned why the companies aren't taking legal recourse.

Infra.Market in talks to raise $150 million from Varde Partners

In 2022, Infra.Market bought a concrete manufacturing company, RDC Concrete, from private equity firm Truenorth for Rs 700 crore. It also bought a strategic stake in the listed entity Shalimar Paints, making a foray into industrial and decorative paints.

Zee's fundamentals worsening on weak business, merger risks: BofA

The fundamentals of Zee Entertainment Enterprises are worsening due to "weak" business, "risks" to the upcoming merger with Sony Pictures Network India, and the investigation that has been launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) against its promoters, BofA Securities said in a report released on June 20.

Foreign tourist arrivals in India jumps 155% in January-April 2023: Tourism Minister

"The number of foreign tourists, who arrived in India this year during January-April is 166 per cent higher than the figures for the corresponding period in 2022," Reddy said. "India's inbound travel is expected to reach to pre-pandemic level in 2023," Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy asserted.

Manipur violence: SC refuses urgent hearing of plea for Army protection for Kukis

"This is a serious law and order issue. Let the administration look into the issue. Can the Supreme Court order individual protection? Our interference will create more problem. It can aggravate the situation. We hope courts are not required to pass such an order that Army or central forces should be deployed," the bench observed.

SBI MD Swaminathan Janakiraman appointed as RBI Deputy Governor

Swaminathan Janakiraman, Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI), has been appointed as a Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the next three years. Janakiraman will succeed MK Jain, who retires on June 21.