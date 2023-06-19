Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Byju’s starts layoffs across departments amid standoff with lenders

The company’s HR team conducted individual discussions over phone calls and in-person meetings at its offices on June 16 to communicate the layoffs to employees from various departments, such as mentoring, logistics, training, sales, post-sales, and finance, multiple people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol. Read more here.

Adani Transmission gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore

The company had sought shareholders' approval through a postal ballot to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore by way of qualified institutional placement through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities to eligible investors on May 15, 2023. Read more here.

Capex momentum continues for chemical cos despite near-term hiccups, says Centrum Broking

High-cost inventories, subdued export demand and falling raw material prices due to China opening up has created multiple roadblocks in the path towards growth for chemical companies. Regardless of that, companies within the sector have relentlessly pushed ahead with their capacity expansion (capex) plans. Read more here.

Exclusive: Railways may have to reissue tender for 120 Vande Bharat trains

The joint venture (JV) between the Russian transportation giant and RVNL is yet to sign a contract with the Ministry of Railways to manufacture the trainsets (locomotive and carriages coupled together), valued at around Rs 36,000 crore, multiple sources told Moneycontrol. The value includes the cost of maintenance for 35 years. Read more here.

Sebi stops IIFL from onboarding new clients for two years

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its order said, “the Noticee has flagrantly violated the provisions of SEBI 1993 Circular in various ways to clearly disregard the basic premise of the said circular both in letter and spirit in complete defiance of Regulatory instructions”. Read more here.

DGCA approves Vistara's flight to Bali and IndiGo's flight to Tbilisi from Delhi

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 19 approved Vistara and IndiGo's international flights to some destinations from Delhi. The aviation regulator approved Vistara's international flight between Delhi and Bali from August 1, while IndiGo's international flight between Delhi and Tbilisi in Georgia from August 7. Read more here.

PM Modi's US visit: Closer defence ties top agenda

Prime Minister Modi, during his first state visit to the US, will also hold discussions with President Joe Biden on bettering trade and investment relations, besides forging closer ties in the technology domain comprising telecom, space and manufacturing. Read more here.